Shinnston, WV

Baby born on 7/11 in West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot

By Sam Gorski
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11.

Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s fiance Chase Bush pulled over into a 7-Eleven parking lot as they were on their way to United Hospital Center in Clarksburg and delivered the baby without having any form of medical training.

Crosswalk painted in commemoration of Russell Yann
7-Eleven in Shinnston congratulates the parents using their gas station sign (WBOY image).

Allie’s sister-in-law, Ambra Bush, said Allie’s other two children were in the car with their parents when the baby was being delivered.

“She woke my brother-in-law up in the middle of the night and said she had to go to the hospital. So they were on their way, they came from Wallace and they made it to Shinnston and Allie said ‘We have to pull over,’ and my brother pulled over and called 911, and the baby just… he wasn’t waiting,” Bush said.

    Allie Sayers and her three children. Credit: Ambra Bush.
    Chase Bush with his new son Waylon. Credit: Ambra Bush.
    Ambra Bush with her nephew Waylon. Credit: Ambra Bush.

The infant Waylon is doing well Bush said, and weighed in at 6 lbs 8 oz.

Cheryl Manypenny Thrift
4d ago

What a great story! Welcome to the world Waylon! Good job Mom and Dad!

