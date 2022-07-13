'Electric' Carolinas wideout in contact with Grisham, hoping to visit Clemson soon

As Clemson evaluates its wide receiver recruiting board, it appears that Tyler Grisham and Co. have found a new receiver target that’s worth keeping an eye on going forward.

Grisham contacted Greensboro (NC.) James B. Dudley High School’s RJ Baker a couple of weeks ago and the two have been texting back and forth ever since.

And while Baker is just beginning to get to know Clemson’s wide receivers coach, he’s asked his friends and fellow Greensboro native Alex Taylor, who picked up an offer from Clemson last month, in order to get a better feel for Grisham.

Speaking with The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Monday, Baker said that “it feels great” to hear from and receive interest from a school like Clemson at this point in his recruitment.

“It would mean a lot,” Baker said regarding a potential offer from the Tigers. “I think very highly of the school. I got a few people from Dudley that go there, I know one of my cousins goes there. It’s a lot down there for me.”

As someone who values education as much as Baker does, the way Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff prioritize the education of their student-athletes certainly resonates with him. The same could be said for Clemson’s history at putting receivers consistently into the NFL.

“I know I have to stop playing football one day, so it would be good to have a good education behind you,” he said.

As of Monday, Baker is unsure when he’ll eventually visit Clemson. He recently touched on the subject with Grisham, but doesn’t know if it’ll happen this summer after the dead period or at some point for a game day visit this upcoming season.

Baker picked up his first Power Five offer from the University of Maryland dating back to this past April. Since then, he’s added offers from schools like Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Navy, UNC Charlotte, Old Dominion, Miami of Ohio and all the Ivy Leaguers.

Baker’s in no rush to commit anytime soon, although he is focused on cutting down some of his offer list. He wants to play the first few games of his senior season because schools like South Carolina, North Carolina and Duke, they want to see him play his first game and see route running against live reps.

“I’m a game-changer, I’m very electric,” Baker said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I can shift the momentum (of a game) very fast and make big plays.”

In 15 games last season, Baker recorded over 2,000 total yards with over 30 touchdowns. He helped his team win a State Championship and earn a 14-1 record.

— Photo of this article courtesy of RJ Baker.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.