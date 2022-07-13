ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Celebrate Bastille Day In SF This Saturday With Food, Wine and Dancing

By Grant MacHamer
Secret SF
Secret SF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xg8lS_0gdzKp4A00

Dust off your favorite beret and Breton shirt, because Bastille Day celebrations are still in full swing! Whether you’re French or just in the mood to celebrate, there are ample opportunities in San Francisco to dance, feast, and tip your hat to the Tricolore.

But first, what is Bastille Day? It’s an annual French holiday held on July 14 to commemorate the storming of the Bastille in Paris, an infamous prison and armory. The event signaled the beginning of the French Revolution, which led to the end of the French monarchy and feudalism. In France, it’s a day of parades, fireworks, and celebrations. Celebrations are still ongoing, so we’ve highlighted a few local opportunities to drink, eat, and party like the French this Saturday.

Free Bastille Day celebration at Embarcadero Plaza

The 4th annual Bastille Day Festival held on Saturday, July 16 , is a celebration of French culture, food, wine, beer, music, and more. You wont want to miss the famed Course des Garçons de Café or “Waiters Race”. A tradition since the 1930s, the race tests the speed at which a waiter can carry a loaded tray without tipping any of its contents. Another highlight is the Tahitian dance performance by award-winning dance group Hui Tarava. Before you ask, yes, there will also be a mime. This free event goes from 11 am-6:30 pm .

Location : Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco

Bardot A Go Go dance party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6TlH_0gdzKp4A00
Photo courtesy of MerciSF.com

Rickshaw Stop is celebrating Bastille Day weekend with their popular Bardot a GoGo Dance Party on Saturday, July 16. Dance the night away to ’60s French pop from Brigitte Bardot, Serge Gainsbourg, Jacques Dutronc, Francoise Hardy, and many more. Called “Best Substitute for a Parisian Disco” by the Bay Guardian, you can expect fun drink specials, groovy ’60s videos, and some incredible outfits. The party starts at 9 pm, shagadelic attire is encouraged.

Location : Rickshaw Stop 155 Fell St., San Francisco

If you want to learn more about all things French in the Bay Area, be sure to check out MerciSF !

Featured Image: Photo by Delpixel on Shutterstock

See Also: 40 brilliant things to do this July in the Bay Area

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret SF

Due South Concert Series Returns To McLaren Park In August

After a two-year hiatus, the Due South concert series is returning to the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park. Hosted by Noise Pop and the SF Parks Alliance, this free concert series is open to the public and will be hosted on 8/27, 9/17, and 10/8 . Each event will feature live music, local food, and free bike valet, courtesy of the SF Bicycle Coalition.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Famous Graves That You Can Visit In Colma

Bay Area history is replete with famous figures whose contributions have echoed throughout the decades. A great deal of those individuals came to rest in local cemeteries, where you can still go pay your respects to this day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Secret SF

4 Delightful Bay Area Observatories For Your Inner Astronomer

When’s the last time you turned your attention skyward? The Bay Area has several public observatories where you can take a break from your earthly qualms and get lost in a galaxy far, far away. Whether you seek to gain some distance from this giant blue marble, or you want to get into a conversation about aliens, these four local observatories have you covered with public telescope viewings and more.
ASTRONOMY
Secret SF

SF’s “Four Seasons” Victorians Give The Painted Ladies A Run For Their Money

San Francisco’s Painted Ladies are one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, made famous for their appearance in the “Full House” opening credits. But few people know about the equally stunning “Four Seasons” houses in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, a row of stunning Queen Anne Victorian homes painted and styled to represent the winter, spring, summer, and fall seasons. The gorgeous homes are lined up at 1315 Waller Street between Masonic Ave and Delmar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Dutronc
Person
Brigitte Bardot
Person
Serge Gainsbourg
Secret SF

Party It Up With Concerts, Trivia And More At CA Craft Beer Week

Heads up, beer fans! California Craft Beer Week (CCBW) is set to take over hundreds of tap rooms and breweries from July 15-24. The Bay Area is coming out in full force with plenty of fun and interesting activities, specials, and events. This is your chance to support local breweries and enjoy the best beers California has to offer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Stanford’s Historic Amphitheater Will Present A Month Of Outdoor Concerts This Summer

A fantastic series of outdoor concerts will come to Stanford’s historic Frost Amphitheater this summer! The Stanford Live Arts Festival is a month-long series beginning July 8 with a wonderful lineup of local performers from SF Symphony, SF Ballet, SF JAZZ, and more. The series was wildly popular last summer when many indoor venues were closed, and this breathtaking outdoor venue is still expected to bring big crowds this time around.
STANFORD, CA
Secret SF

Oakland’s Charming Bonsai Garden Is Free To Visit And Completely Volunteer-Run

San Francisco is known for having some undeniably unique gardens throughout the city, from the Academy of Science’s Living Roof to the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park. But if you’re looking to expand your Bay Area garden repertoire, Oakland’s Bonsai Garden at Lake Merritt is an absolute must. Not only is it the only major all-volunteer-run bonsai garden in the country, but it’s also completely free to visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Coors Light Is Giving Away Weekend Trips To NYC, LA And Chicago This Summer

Coors Light is offering you the chance to win a luxury trip to New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago this summer. Enter the Coors Light summer giveaway for your chance to win a three day getaway to New York City, LA or Chicago! You could win two nights in a high-class hotel and a culinary adventure tour of some awesome restaurants across the city. Each trip itinerary will also include unforgettable activities, all carefully curated to give you the trip of a lifetime.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Party#French Wine#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Tahitian
Secret SF

5 Gorgeous Bay Area Saunas and Spas Where You Can Sweat It Out This Summer

San Francisco is known for our famously chilly summer days, but is luckily also home to some world-class saunas and spas. From Finland to Mexico, saunas have been used for thousands of years. Beloved for their health and therapeutic benefits, especially popular in colder climates. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spa day by yourself or to sweat it out with the whole squad, there’s a sauna for every occasion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Make Haste, Esteemed San Franciscans: The Bridgerton Experience Is Now Open

The Queen’s Ball is one of the most divine experiences happening now in San Francisco, so be sure to make haste and secure your invitation to impress Her Majesty The Queen. Acclaimed San Franciscans, if you are looking to attend the social event of the season, then gather your finest Regency-inspired ensemble and prepare to surround yourself in the dreamlike world of Shondaland’s Bridgerton at The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience. Guests will be immersed in the year 1813 with a chance to interact with Queen Charlotte, explore set recreations, such as the sought-after Modiste, and take in beautiful performances throughout the enchanting evening.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Secret SF

10 Exceptional Dog-Friendly Restaurants And Bars In San Francisco

San Francisco is a city of dog lovers, there’s no doubt about it. Luckily for us, many SF businesses are more than welcoming to our four-legged friends. Whether you’re looking for a nice outdoor patio brunch or a laid-back dive bar atmosphere, we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover our top picks for dog-friendly dining (in no particular order), and be sure to scroll to the bottom for a handy map.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

5 Unique Ice Cream Shops Doing Something A Little Different In San Francisco

It’s never a bad time to expand your ice cream repertoire! San Francisco is home to absolutely classic ice cream shops , from the iconic Swensen’s dating back to 1948 to Bi-Rite Creamery’s ethically-sourced small batch creations. But if you’re looking to step a little out of the box, here are 5 ice cream shops in San Francisco that bring something new to the table.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
552
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy