Celebrate Bastille Day In SF This Saturday With Food, Wine and Dancing

Dust off your favorite beret and Breton shirt, because Bastille Day celebrations are still in full swing! Whether you’re French or just in the mood to celebrate, there are ample opportunities in San Francisco to dance, feast, and tip your hat to the Tricolore.

But first, what is Bastille Day? It’s an annual French holiday held on July 14 to commemorate the storming of the Bastille in Paris, an infamous prison and armory. The event signaled the beginning of the French Revolution, which led to the end of the French monarchy and feudalism. In France, it’s a day of parades, fireworks, and celebrations. Celebrations are still ongoing, so we’ve highlighted a few local opportunities to drink, eat, and party like the French this Saturday.

The 4th annual Bastille Day Festival held on Saturday, July 16 , is a celebration of French culture, food, wine, beer, music, and more. You wont want to miss the famed Course des Garçons de Café or “Waiters Race”. A tradition since the 1930s, the race tests the speed at which a waiter can carry a loaded tray without tipping any of its contents. Another highlight is the Tahitian dance performance by award-winning dance group Hui Tarava. Before you ask, yes, there will also be a mime. This free event goes from 11 am-6:30 pm .

Location : Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco

Rickshaw Stop is celebrating Bastille Day weekend with their popular Bardot a GoGo Dance Party on Saturday, July 16. Dance the night away to ’60s French pop from Brigitte Bardot, Serge Gainsbourg, Jacques Dutronc, Francoise Hardy, and many more. Called “Best Substitute for a Parisian Disco” by the Bay Guardian, you can expect fun drink specials, groovy ’60s videos, and some incredible outfits. The party starts at 9 pm, shagadelic attire is encouraged.

Location : Rickshaw Stop 155 Fell St., San Francisco

If you want to learn more about all things French in the Bay Area, be sure to check out MerciSF !

Featured Image: Photo by Delpixel on Shutterstock