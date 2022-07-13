ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mickey Rourke Claims Secret Service Visited Him Over Comments About Trump

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
 4 days ago
During an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, actor Mickey Rourke revealed he'd been visited by the secret...

Jules Martin
4d ago

Gotta give it to Mickey, he's just putting out there what many are thinking, no holds barred anymore!

Zak Shack
4d ago

Jesus....That man gets stranger looking every single time I see a new picture of him!!!

The Wise guy
3d ago

And there you go Mickey Rourke is brain dead he is also suicidal I mean if you look at his career and how he was rising star then he quit acting went back in the boxing got his face messed up then had face surgery couple of times it messed it up even more now he’s back to acting and that suicide threat is still in his mind

Newsweek

Newsweek

