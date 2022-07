POCOPSON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Avondale Station announced they are investigating the theft of a handgun, stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Authorities state that on July 5, 2022, at approximately 6:39 PM, a black Glock G43, 9mm Luger caliber pistol, SN# ZHS880, was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on Williamsburg Drive in Pocopson Township, Chester County. The value of the handgun is $500. A suspected vehicle involved in this incident is described as a 2012 Ford F-150XLT with a third door on the passenger side.

POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO