Prince Harry's New U.K. Government Lawsuit Risks Creating a 'Wild West'

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry is preparing a new "high-octane" police security lawsuit that could leave "the door ajar" for claims by wealthy people, a lawyer told...

Comments / 21

Sarah Rachael
4d ago

Let him buy increased private security. I don’t think he should take away security from the British people because of his desire. It’s very selfish and self centered.

morning dove
4d ago

Can you say mental illness because you cannot live in the past you have to move forward every time you bring a lawsuit it’s just to minimize you as a person. Harry needs to get a life and quit trying to revenge his family! And that day will come where he has nothing to look forward to. 🤮🤮🌪🌪

Bill Jones
4d ago

He's a big shot....let him hire a private security firm to protect him...why should the police have to protect him...Police are tax payor provided for police matters...he's a private citizen now and as such should hire a private company.

Newsweek

