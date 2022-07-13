Prince Harry's New U.K. Government Lawsuit Risks Creating a 'Wild West'

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But even as the future king’s child, she still calls her dad by a casual nickname. Hello! magazine recently took a walk down memory lane by resharing the card that Princess Charlotte wrote to her late grandma, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day last year. In the note, the 7-year-old royal revealed the special moniker she has for her dad: “Papa.”

