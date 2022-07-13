Paris-Lamar County Health District Opening For LVN

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested 4 on July 10, 2022. Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2300 block of N Main St at 2:19 A.M. on July 11, 2022, for displaying expired registration. During the stop, the front passenger, 34-year-old Sherena Lynn Emeyabbi, of Paris, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills that she did not have a prescription to possess. The driver was also arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO