Lamar County, TX

Paris-Lamar County Health District Opening For LVN

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paris Lamar County Health District–WIC Services has an...

easttexasradio.com

KSST Radio

3 Men, 2 Women Jailed On Felony Warrants

At least 5 people, 3 men and 2 women, were jailed on felony warrants Thursday and early Friday morning, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Silas Whaley and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tanner Steward and Deputy Drew Fisher contacted 33-year-old Erin Taylor Rushing at 1:24 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at a McGrede Street residence and took her into custody on three warrants.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Wanted Woman Caught At Local Business

A wanted woman was caught at a local business earlier this week. A Richardson man was also jailed on a felony warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported seeing Shaukiquia Tralynn Ford, a woman he knew had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, enter an Industrial Drive business Tuesday, and contacted her as she was leaving the business. A records check using the identification the 36-year-old Sulphur Springs woman provided confirmed the warrant.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver at a fast-food restaurant shortly before 2:00 am Sunday and found a man asleep behind the wheel of a pickup. Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Cruz failed field sobriety tests and a blood test and was charged with DWI with three or more priors – making the charge a felony. mugshot not available.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Newborn at center of Amber Alert in east Texas has been found

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A newborn at the center of an Amber Alert out of Coffee City in east Texas has been found. The alert was issued on Thursday for Ryder Williams, who was last seen July 11 in Tyler, Texas. According to Coffee City police, Child Protective Services was given custody of the child, who they said was taken by his parents Michelle Wolfe and Ricky Williams.
TYLER, TX
KTEN.com

Sheriff: 'Most wanted' Texas fugitive could be in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — One of most wanted fugitives in Texas could possibly be in the vicinity of Cartwright, Oklahoma. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office said John Robert Havener is wanted for a variety of charges, including possession of an illegal substance. He is considered armed and dangerous.
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || July 12, 2022

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested 4 on July 10, 2022. Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2300 block of N Main St at 2:19 A.M. on July 11, 2022, for displaying expired registration. During the stop, the front passenger, 34-year-old Sherena Lynn Emeyabbi, of Paris, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills that she did not have a prescription to possess. The driver was also arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting his father in Paris Monday morning. Paris police said Magic Kyjuan McCarty, 18, of Dallas, shot his father in the leg. Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of SW 1st...
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested after East Texas motorcycle pursuit

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Police in DeKalb said they arrested a man after a motorcycle pursuit which reached a top speed of 140 mph. Gerald Stevenson, 37 of Avery, was arrested after police said they tried to stop the motorcycle near Spring Market for driving a reported 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

