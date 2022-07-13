Mr. & Mrs. Heffner Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

It is quite often a common misconception that teachers get to spend their summers will an umbrella drink in one hand and a magazine or cell phone in the other. I am here to tell you that couldn't be further from the truth. As someone who worked in the school system for a long time, I experienced it and witnessed just how very hard these teachers work with in-service training hours and preparing their classrooms for the next year and a million other things no one else, if they are not a teacher, thinks about.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO