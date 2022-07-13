New Walmart fulfillment center opens outside Shippensburg

SOUTHHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On the morning of Wednesday, July 13, A new Walmart eCommerce fulfillment center opened its doors for the first time during a grand opening ceremony.

The nearly two-million-square-foot warehouse is on United Drive in Southhampton Township. The center will be used to store millions of items, which will then be picked, packaged, and shipped directly to customers. The company says it will put 600 people to work full time in the new facility.

“We are excited about the addition of this state-of-the-art fulfillment center and the increased shipping speed it will provide for our customers. Especially with the holiday season right around the corner,” Karisa Sprague, SVP Fulfillment Network Operations, Walmart U.S. said. “I’m proud of how our Shippensburg team has come together and is already playing an active role in the local community.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

According to a release, the choice of putting the center in Shippensburg was a natural choice, due to its access to major transportation channels as well as Pennsylvania’s business-friendly environment.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact this team and facility will have on the Southern Pennsylvania region and Walmart customers in the northeast,” Josh Michaliszyn, general manager, Fulfillment Center #7380, Walmart U.S. said “I’m so happy to be celebrating this incredible facility alongside members of our community and our associates who will play an important role in serving our customers.”

Walmart’s new facility is just one of many gigantic warehouses popping up along the I-81 corridor and it is the largest. This is part of Walmart’s effort to compete with Amazon when it comes to e-commerce.

During the grand opening ceremony, Walmart celebrated its commitment to the community by presenting three $5,000 donations to local non-profits, Katie’s Place, Shippensburg Produce and Outreach, and The Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.