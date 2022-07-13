ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

New Walmart fulfillment center opens outside Shippensburg

By Lauren Rude, James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpRyW_0gdzJloh00

SOUTHHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On the morning of Wednesday, July 13, A new Walmart eCommerce fulfillment center opened its doors for the first time during a grand opening ceremony.

The nearly two-million-square-foot warehouse is on United Drive in Southhampton Township. The center will be used to store millions of items, which will then be picked, packaged, and shipped directly to customers. The company says it will put 600 people to work full time in the new facility.

“We are excited about the addition of this state-of-the-art fulfillment center and the increased shipping speed it will provide for our customers. Especially with the holiday season right around the corner,” Karisa Sprague, SVP Fulfillment Network Operations, Walmart U.S. said. “I’m proud of how our Shippensburg team has come together and is already playing an active role in the local community.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

According to a release, the choice of putting the center in Shippensburg was a natural choice, due to its access to major transportation channels as well as Pennsylvania’s business-friendly environment.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact this team and facility will have on the Southern Pennsylvania region and Walmart customers in the northeast,” Josh Michaliszyn, general manager, Fulfillment Center #7380, Walmart U.S. said “I’m so happy to be celebrating this incredible facility alongside members of our community and our associates who will play an important role in serving our customers.”

Gov. Wolf announces $38M to improve traffic safety

Walmart’s new facility is just one of many gigantic warehouses popping up along the I-81 corridor and it is the largest. This is part of Walmart’s effort to compete with Amazon when it comes to e-commerce.

During the grand opening ceremony, Walmart celebrated its commitment to the community by presenting three $5,000 donations to local non-profits, Katie’s Place, Shippensburg Produce and Outreach, and The Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Government
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania: A Paradise for Animal Lovers

Do you love animals? If so, then Pennsylvania is the place for you! The Keystone State is home to some of the most amazing parks and zoos that are perfect for animal lovers of all ages. From bears and lions to deer and horses, you can find just about any type of animal in Pennsylvania. So if you’re looking for an unforgettable animal experience, be sure to check out one of Pennsylvania’s many parks and zoos!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Business owner organizes vintage fest in York

YORK, Pa. — Anyone shopping for vintage clothing, accessories, home décor or miscellaneous wares need not look any further than downtown York. 717 Vintage Fest is taking place at New York Wire Works this weekend. Lovers of all things vintage can shop a variety of items from over...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Art#New Walmart#United Drive#Fulfillment Center 7380
FOX43.com

Police warn of false Facebook post circulating Chambersburg Facebook groups

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) was made aware of a fake post circulating the Facebook Community Group, Chambersburg/Franklin County Pa and Close Surrounding Area Only Yardsale. The fake post claims that the CPD homicide unit is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two individuals for...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
WGAL

Menges Mills Historic Horse, Steam and Gas Show begins today

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The Menges Mills Historic Horse, Steam and Gas Show takes place this weekend in York County. The show features saw milling, wood splitting, antique tractors, gas engines and more. Visitors can get a close look at what farm work looked like more than 70 years...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Catherine Hershey Schools announces third location

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The third location for Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning will open in Middletown in 2025. The subsidiary of Milton Hershey School announced its third location, CHS Middletown, on Thursday, July 14. Hershey (opening in 2023) and Harrisburg (opening in 2024) were previously announced as the school’s two other locations. […]
HERSHEY, PA
Pocono Update

Most Disturbing Urban Legends Of Pennsylvania | Part 2

The most disturbing urban legends series comes back, and this time we explore even more of what makes the commonwealth home to some of the creepiest legends around. Urban legends are all around us, taking place on haunted roads, others in abandoned buildings such as churches and asylums. Take the descent into madness with this haunting tale, the most disturbing legends of Pennsylvania part 2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

Local food banks barely keeping up with demand as inflation skyrockets nationwide

YORK, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank says the demand they saw in the first six months of this year mirrored the demand they saw in the first six months of 2021. “We had felt that perhaps by now as many people were back to work, things were changing a little bit in the economy, that things would start to calm down," said Food Bank spokesperson Amy Hill. "But shockingly there’s still very high levels of food insecurity in central Pennsylvania."
CHARITIES
PennLive.com

Family raising money for man killed in Harrisburg shooting Friday night

The victim of Friday night’s shooting in Harrisburg was killed almost exactly 15 years to the day after his father was murdered in the same area, according to his family. Although police have not formally named him, family members of Jonas Strunk have identified him as the victim and have started a fundraiser for his funeral expenses and to support his three children.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy