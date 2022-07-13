ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estelline, SD

How regenerative research practices spur market incentives and carbon credits

By Raylene Nickel
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntomologist and agroecologist Jonathan Lundgren launched his agricultural research career by following the traditional ways of studying farmers’ and ranchers’ issues through scientist-led protocols. However, nearly a decade ago, he caught sight of a research mission for a new day in agriculture. “I wanted to change agriculture...

