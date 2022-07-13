ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Mullets, dogs, dives: New events at the Indiana State Fair

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — If you think you’ve seen and done it all at the Indiana State Fair, think again! Some features and activities will make their debut in 2022, including a canine stunt show seen on “America’s Got Talent” and an educational exhibit where visitors can greet barnyard babies and their mamas.

The Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, July 29 and runs through Sunday, August 21.

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

New attractions this year include the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show at the MHS Family Fun Park from August 3 through August 21. The dogs were seen on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021 and made it to the quarterfinals. Daily shows will be held at noon, 3 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Momma Town at the Expo Hall will be full of baby farm animals and their mothers. Visitors can pet the animals during hours of operation (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Flying Fools High Dive

If you’re hoping to make a splash, check out the Flying Fools High Dive show daily at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For the first time, the USA Mullet Championships will take over the State Fair! That’s on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m.

    STRONGMAN Mighty Mike
    State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow
    Backyard Brats & Brew

Some things making their return in 2022 include:

  • STRONGMAN Mighty Mike will perform daily feats of strength along Main Street at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • The State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow will be held on Opening Day on July 29 at 9 p.m.
  • An expanded Backyard Brats & Brew area with more games, more seating and entertainment will have daily bands and artists.

Fairgoers are encouraged to buy tickets early to save up to 40%. Tickets are currently available to
purchase online at IndianaStateFair.com. Discounts end July 28th at 11:59pm.

Community Policy