NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said it negotiated the lease of 12,920 square feet of industrial space at 6 Aaron Way in Sparta. Strategically located in White Lake Commerce Park, Sparta’s newest and most successful industrial development, 6 Aaron Way is a brand-new 27,000-square-foot industrial building with 24-foot clear ceilings, no columns, nine 14-foot drive-in doors and two tailgate loading dock. It offers convenient access to Routes 15 and 206 and Interstate 80.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO