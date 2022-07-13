ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OHA- SPREAD OF SUBVARIANTS REINFORCES NEEDS FOR VACCINES AND BOOSTERS

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Officials with the Oregon Health Authority say the spread of COVID-19 subvariants reinforces the need for vaccination and boosters. An OHA release said the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are...

kqennewsradio.com

Michigan Advance

How Michigan legislators and leaders are combating AAPI hate through education and activism

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have increasingly faced discrimination as a scapegoat for the coronavirus as leaders like former president Donald Trump spread racist and xenophobic sentiments, referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus.” Meanwhile, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have disproportionately faced the effects of the coronavirus. The […] The post How Michigan legislators and leaders are combating AAPI hate through education and activism appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

