Special Weather Statement issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Lonoke; Monroe; Prairie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Prairie, southeastern Lonoke, Monroe, north central Jefferson and northern Arkansas Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wheatley to near De Valls Bluff to Meto. Movement was south at 30 mph. The outflow boundary associated with this line of storms has a long history of producing 30 to 40, and even up to 50 mph wind gusts. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stuttgart... Lonoke Brinkley... Clarendon Hazen... De Valls Bluff England... Carlisle Holly Grove... Humphrey Fredonia... Humnoke Almyra... Ulm Roe... Alfrey Allendale... Dobbs Landing McCreanor... Stuttgart Municipal Airport This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 173 and 218. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO