Prairie County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Conway, Perry, Pope, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 00:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 00:59:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Conway; Perry; Pope; Yell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN PERRY...SOUTHWESTERN CONWAY...YELL AND SOUTHERN POPE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened, and the warning has been cancelled. Even so, the storms will be capable of producing 40 to 50 mph wind gusts,
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Perry; Pulaski; Saline Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Perry, southeastern Conway, southern Faulkner, central Garland, Saline and northwestern Pulaski Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1253 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morrilton to near Williams Junction to 10 miles northwest of Lake Ouachita State Park. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Hot Springs Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Hot Springs Village... Morrilton Perryville... Mayflower Oppelo... Mountain Pine Menifee... Perry Houston... Lonsdale Sequoya Park... Hill Creek This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 105 and 146. Interstate 430 between mile markers 9 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Jefferson, Lonoke, Monroe, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Lonoke; Monroe; Prairie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Prairie, southeastern Lonoke, Monroe, north central Jefferson and northern Arkansas Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wheatley to near De Valls Bluff to Meto. Movement was south at 30 mph. The outflow boundary associated with this line of storms has a long history of producing 30 to 40, and even up to 50 mph wind gusts. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stuttgart... Lonoke Brinkley... Clarendon Hazen... De Valls Bluff England... Carlisle Holly Grove... Humphrey Fredonia... Humnoke Almyra... Ulm Roe... Alfrey Allendale... Dobbs Landing McCreanor... Stuttgart Municipal Airport This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 173 and 218. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Perry, Pope, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 00:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Perry; Pope; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Perry County in central Arkansas Southwestern Conway County in central Arkansas Yell County in central Arkansas Southern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1217 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dover to 7 miles north of Danville to 5 miles southeast of Blue Mountain, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Russellville... Morrilton Danville... Perryville Dardanelle... Atkins Pottsville... Dover Ola... Oppelo Perry... Adona Sequoya Park... Lake Dardanelle State Park Happy Bend... Petit Jean River WMA Mosley... Taral Stonehouse Recreation Area... Carden Bottoms This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 79 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lee, eastern St. Francis, southeastern Poinsett, southwestern Mississippi, Crittenden, southeastern Cross, southwestern Tipton and western Shelby Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dyess to 7 miles northeast of Earle to near Jennette to Madison. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Memphis, Forrest City, Marion, Millington, Earle, Hughes, Madison, Tyronza, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Memphis, Joiner, Crawfordsville, Edmondson, Dyess, Horseshoe Lake, Widener, Sunset, Gilmore, Bassett and Anthonyville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR

