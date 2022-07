CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pattern of hot and humid days plus daily afternoon thunderstorm chances continues this week. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, an isolated storm possible. We will start out the work week keeping a close eye on a cold front moving into Tennessee and Kentucky. This front will likely bring the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms to the mountains on Monday. Farther south across the piedmont, there will still be chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon, but they will be scattered and not as widespread as the storms in the mountains. Highs on Monday will range from the 80s in the mountains to lower 90s across the piedmont.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO