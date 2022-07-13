Second-chance hiring could help solve the labor shortage—and address racial inequality

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the summer of 2020, after the murder of George Floyd and widespread corporate commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), hundreds of corporations released statements of support for racial equity and pledged to allocate resources towards correcting systemic injustice. Yet, there is an obvious gap between these stated intentions and the results that have been implemented. Creative Investment Researchfound that 261 U.S. corporations have pledged $67 billion towards racial equity since Floyd’s murder. But as of the start of this year, only $652 million of those funds had been disbursed. Put another way: While these corporations pledged support for DEI efforts, including internal recruiting and inclusion programs, these efforts have received less than one percent of the financial support that they were promised.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO