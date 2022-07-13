ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Second-chance hiring could help solve the labor shortage—and address racial inequality

By Nyra Jordan
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 10 million vacant jobs in America, with thousands more people quitting everyday as the Great Resignation’continues. Employers are having a hard time hiring. At the same time, there’s still a necessity to redress the discrimination and inequity that pervade our economy and society. Businesses have a growing responsibility to...

SEVENS Lanterns
4d ago

I'm an excellent worker, and can do pretty much anything. Can't get on with solid companies bc of felonies 10+ years ago. No wonder they say people don't wanna work. Bc they want hire them.

Fortune

Anita Hill: Business leaders must commit fully to diversity ‘for the sake of their own longevity’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the summer of 2020, after the murder of George Floyd and widespread corporate commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), hundreds of corporations released statements of support for racial equity and pledged to allocate resources towards correcting systemic injustice. Yet, there is an obvious gap between these stated intentions and the results that have been implemented. Creative Investment Researchfound that 261 U.S. corporations have pledged $67 billion towards racial equity since Floyd’s murder. But as of the start of this year, only $652 million of those funds had been disbursed. Put another way: While these corporations pledged support for DEI efforts, including internal recruiting and inclusion programs, these efforts have received less than one percent of the financial support that they were promised.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS

