Paris Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive

Paris Police responded to the 1200 block of N Main St at 8:13 P.M. on July 14, 2022, in reference to a wanted person. Officers located 29-year-old Lintoria Trenea Johnson, of Clarksville, Texas. Johnson was found to have three felony warrants for her arrest. The Lamar County warrant was for a motion to revoke probation on a theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions charges. The Red River County warrant charges her with theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions, and the Bowie County warrant charged her with a motion to revoke probation on a theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions charge. Johnson was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO