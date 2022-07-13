ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battle of the Badges Blood Drive between Law Enforcement, EMS, and Firefighters will be Wednesday, July 20,...

easttexasradio.com

eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || July 15, 2022

Paris Police responded to the 1200 block of N Main St at 8:13 P.M. on July 14, 2022, in reference to a wanted person. Officers located 29-year-old Lintoria Trenea Johnson, of Clarksville, Texas. Johnson was found to have three felony warrants for her arrest. The Lamar County warrant was for a motion to revoke probation on a theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions charges. The Red River County warrant charges her with theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions, and the Bowie County warrant charged her with a motion to revoke probation on a theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions charge. Johnson was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 15)

PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting his father in Paris Monday morning. Paris police said Magic Kyjuan McCarty, 18, of Dallas, shot his father in the leg. Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of SW 1st...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 14)

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3800-block of Pine Mill Rd. at 8:58 Wednesday night and observed that two vehicles had collided head-on. A blue Lexus had crossed the street’s center line, causing the accident. The Lexus driver, Geneva Jenkins Edwards, 58, of Paris, was intoxicated and arrested. During the investigation, Edwards had two prior convictions for drunk driving, which enhanced her charge to a felony. Officers transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
Local
Texas Society
Paris, TX
Society
City
Paris, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Paris Pickup Crash

Paris Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a fatality accident in the 500-block of Pine Bluff shortly after 6:30 Tuesday morning. A pick-up driven by a 27-year-old man was westbound and left the roadway on the north side of the road. The vehicle struck a cluster of trees and a house. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger was extricated from and transported to PRMC ER for non-life-threatening injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Man killed in fatal crash in Lamar Co.

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was killed in a fatal car crash in Paris Tuesday morning. Paris Police, Fire, and EMS said a male, 27, drove westbound on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Street when his Chevrolet pick-up went off the road around 5:30 a.m. The driver crashed into multiple trees and a home.
PARIS, TX
ABC13 Houston

Newborn at center of Amber Alert in east Texas has been found

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A newborn at the center of an Amber Alert out of Coffee City in east Texas has been found. The alert was issued on Thursday for Ryder Williams, who was last seen July 11 in Tyler, Texas. According to Coffee City police, Child Protective Services was given custody of the child, who they said was taken by his parents Michelle Wolfe and Ricky Williams.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas commissioner, 50 others cited in Cherokee County cockfighting bust

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas commissioner received a citation for allegedly attending a cockfighting ring in Cherokee County in May, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. Morris County Commissioner Todd Freeman for Precinct 4 received the citation, said officials. Dickson said law enforcement are also working to get a warrant for […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Verbal Complaint Results In Warrant Arrest

A verbal complaint resulted in a felony warrant arrest, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Victor Reyna reported being dispatched Monday, July 11, 2022, to a verbal complaint on Glover Avenue. Upon arrival in the area, Reyna located Bradley Scott Keene, who’d reportedly walked away from the disturbance at his residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man was found critically injured at Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon. According to Oklahoma troopers, Robert Kitchens, 57, was found unconscious in about 3 feet of water at Sunset Cove west of Cartwright around 2:30 p.m. Troopers said Kitchens was removed from the water and...
CALERA, OK
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver at a fast-food restaurant shortly before 2:00 am Sunday and found a man asleep behind the wheel of a pickup. Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Cruz failed field sobriety tests and a blood test and was charged with DWI with three or more priors – making the charge a felony. mugshot not available.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested after East Texas motorcycle pursuit

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Police in DeKalb said they arrested a man after a motorcycle pursuit which reached a top speed of 140 mph. Gerald Stevenson, 37 of Avery, was arrested after police said they tried to stop the motorcycle near Spring Market for driving a reported 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || July 12, 2022

REED, JAMES WYLIE – POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G; EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; TAMPER FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVID W/INTENT TO. MOORE, JACKIE ROBIN – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. EMEYABBI, SHERENA LYNN – OPEN CONTAINER ON PASSENGER.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Jailed This Week On Felony Warrants

At least 3 people were jailed this week in Hopkins County on non-controlled substance felony warrants. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio contacted Kasey Anderson Benson at an FM 69 south residence and placed him into custody at 10:10 p.m. July 7, 2022. The 44-year-old Como man was booked into Hopkins County jail after midnight on the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Counties Not Under A Burn Ban

The only counties in Northeast Texas not under a burn ban are Franklin, Grayson, Lamar, and Titus. Everyone else is under a burn ban until further notice.
TITUS COUNTY, TX

