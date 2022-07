Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Le Flore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sebastian and northeastern Le Flore Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1220 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Cameron, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Poteau... Pocola Spiro... Panama Mansfield... Hackett Hartford... Huntington Bonanza... Midland Cameron... Shady Point Rock Island... Patterson Scullyville... Arkola Liberty... Witcherville Dayton... Braden MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

LE FLORE COUNTY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO