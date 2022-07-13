Heat Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Perry; Pulaski; Saline Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Perry, southeastern Conway, southern Faulkner, central Garland, Saline and northwestern Pulaski Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1253 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morrilton to near Williams Junction to 10 miles northwest of Lake Ouachita State Park. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Hot Springs Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Hot Springs Village... Morrilton Perryville... Mayflower Oppelo... Mountain Pine Menifee... Perry Houston... Lonsdale Sequoya Park... Hill Creek This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 105 and 146. Interstate 430 between mile markers 9 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CONWAY COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO