Special Weather Statement issued for Pierce, Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Koochiching; North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Koochiching and northern St. Louis Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kettle Falls, to near Loman, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crane Lake around 105 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO