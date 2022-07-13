ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Pierce, Polk, St. Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pierce; Polk; St. Croix AREAS OF DENSE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Koochiching; North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Koochiching and northern St. Louis Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kettle Falls, to near Loman, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crane Lake around 105 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lee, eastern St. Francis, southeastern Poinsett, southwestern Mississippi, Crittenden, southeastern Cross, southwestern Tipton and western Shelby Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dyess to 7 miles northeast of Earle to near Jennette to Madison. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Memphis, Forrest City, Marion, Millington, Earle, Hughes, Madison, Tyronza, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Memphis, Joiner, Crawfordsville, Edmondson, Dyess, Horseshoe Lake, Widener, Sunset, Gilmore, Bassett and Anthonyville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR

