Captain of boat that capsized in Hudson River from NJ; woman and child killed

The captain of the boat that capsized Tuesday in the Hudson, sending all 13 people aboard into the water and leaving a 47-year-old woman and 7-year-old child dead, is from Elizabeth.

WATCH: Police identify two victims. Tony Caputo has details.



The captain survived and is currently in a New York City hospital in stable condition.

Many of the boaters, possibly all of them, were visiting from Colombia, according to NYPD press officials.

Both victims who died were apparently trapped underneath when the boat capsized near Pier 84 after 3 p.m. They have been identified as Lindelia Vasquez, 47, and Julian Vasquez, 7. They are related, but their relationship is not clear at this point. Both were visiting from Colombia.

A tremendous rescue effort took place, including responders from NYPD, FDNY and NY Waterway Ferries.

The boat itself was taken to the NYPD harbor launch repair shop on Randall’s Island to be examined. There is no word yet on the cause of the accident or if the boat was at or near capacity.