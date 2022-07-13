ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: 3 dead in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings within 12 hours

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

The NYPD is investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred in the last 24 hours in Brooklyn.

The first shooting incident took place Tuesday at 9:13 p.m. at 350 Blake Ave. Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead after being transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. at 186 Thomas Boyland St. A 29-year-old victim was located with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say the victim was transported to treatment where he later died. No word on the location of the suspect.

The third incident occurred early Wednesday morning at 12:31 a.m. at 273 Lincoln Ave. The NYPD says a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment where he later died. The shooter is currently on the loose.

It's unclear if these shootings are connected.

News 12

News 12

