FRENCH FRY DAY: Score some free fries from McDonald's and Wendy's

Today is National French Fry Day...and here's how you can score some... at no cost!

McDonald's and Wendy's are giving customers a free order of fries all week long.

No purchase is necessary at McDonald's, however, you do need to order your fries through the McDonald's app.

Same for Wendy's, you need to order through the app and you'll get your free fries with specific purchases that change each day.

The promotion runs all week at both fast food chains.