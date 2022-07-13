ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

FRENCH FRY DAY: Score some free fries from McDonald's and Wendy's

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjokS_0gdzI8hw00

Today is National French Fry Day...and here's how you can score some... at no cost!

McDonald's and Wendy's are giving customers a free order of fries all week long.

No purchase is necessary at McDonald's, however, you do need to order your fries through the McDonald's app.

Same for Wendy's, you need to order through the app and you'll get your free fries with specific purchases that change each day.

The promotion runs all week at both fast food chains.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Portillo's Is Giving Away Fast Food-Themed Crocs for National Hot Dog Week

Crocs have made a comeback, and I don't want to hear any opinion otherwise. Say what you will about the controversial foam clogs, but they're equal parts functional and full of personality. Case in point: Portillo's latest collaboration with the brand. To celebrate National Hot Dog Week (yes, the frankfurter...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Food Drink#French#Mcdonald
12tomatoes.com

Chef Transforms McDonald’s Meal Into Gourmet Pasta Dish

When chef Amy Brandwein received this challenge on Twitter from Danny Kim, we never could have expected what would happen next. She’s quite talented and now you get to see how resourceful she really is. Amy was told that she needed to create a gourmet meal out of the...
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

My Favorite Summer Dessert Uses Only 3 Ingredients and Takes Just 10 Minutes

My favorite summer desserts are those that are crazy easy to toss together and highlight the bounty of summer fruits which are in such abundance. If I don't have to turn on my oven and heat up the kitchen, so much the better. And if it is a dessert with a recipe so simple, I can just memorize it? Now we are really off to the races.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TODAY.com

Panda Express’ orange chicken changed the game for American Chinese food

Panda Express’ orange chicken, the quintessential American Chinese invention that helped bolster a nationwide craze for Chinese takeout, turns 35 on Friday. The ubiquitous restaurant offering, while deceptive simple, marries a host of Chinese regional flavors with American ingredients. It all started in Hawaii. In 1987, executive chef Andy...
HAWAII STATE
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy