The surprising benefit that would come with a Rishi Sunak government

By Kate Plummer
 4 days ago
We don't want Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister.

In fact, we don't want any of the eight people standing to replace Boris Johnson to get the top job, or any other Tory for that matter,

But after Johnson resigned last week and triggered a leadership contest this is the situation we are in and who are we to change it?

We at indy100 are optimists, though, so thank goodness there is a silver lining to Sunak - one of the frontrunners in the contest - becoming PM.

What's that? Only the end of Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Yes, speaking to Sky News the minister for Brexit opportunities said he would refuse a position in a Sunak cabinet, citing his "disloyalty".

He said: "I believe his behaviour towards Boris Johnson, his disloyalty means that I could not possibly support him and he wouldn't want me in his cabinet anyway."

"I couldn't support somebody who has been so disloyal to the current leader of the party from inside cabinet," he continued.

"If you are bound by collective responsibility you should stick to that whilst you are in the cabinet," he added - forgetting Sunak resigned before launching his leadership ambitions.

As well as Sunak, Liz Truss, Nadhim Zahawi, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt are all battling it out to become the next PM.

Latest odds have Sunak and Mordaunt as the favourites, while Liz Truss - Rees-Mogg's preferred candidate in third place.

If Sunak wins, we won't be thrilled like we say. But if it means the minister for Brexit opportunities packs up his bags and evaporates out of office - that would be pretty nice indeed.

Related
Indy100

9 alternative ways the Tory leadership contest should be decided

The Tory leadership contest is in full swing after Boris Johnson dramatically resigned last week.Conservative MPs have voted to whittle down six candidates to from eight to five. At the time of writing, those still in the race are Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat, with Suella Braverman being the latest to fall.Voting again and again until there is only one candidate left seems a democratic enough way to decide who the next leader should be but it isn't very fun, is it?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo here at indy100, we've come...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Tory leader candidate Tom Tugendhat quotes Dumbledore during Channel 4 debate

Conservative Party leader candidate Tom Tugendhat channelled his inner wizard and quoted Albus Dumbledore during Channel 4’s leadership debate. The word “Dumbledore” was soon trending on Twitter when the former military officer quoted JK Rowling’s character from her beloved Harry Potter series after being asked by an audience member: “Why should the public trust you?”
ELECTIONS
Boris Johnson skips heatwave Cobra meeting for ‘Chequers party’ and people are rightly furious

If you thought Boris Johnson would finally take his job as prime minister seriously now that he’s soon to leave Downing Street, then you would be absolutely wrong, as yet another scandal has come his way.We wish we were joking, but The Independent reports Mr Johnson will be in his Chequers retreat in Buckinghamshire this afternoon instead of chairing an emergency Cobra meeting on the heatwave we’re set to face next week.The bash, taking place before he’s kicked out of the venue at the start of September, comes after the prime minister and his wife Carrie ditched plans to use...
U.K.
Rishi Sunak says greatest weakness is perfectionism in front of banner with a typo

The race to find Boris Johnson’s successor as leader of the Conservative Party continues, and with leadership contests come hustings – the first of which, run by ConservativeHome, took place on Friday afternoon.With the event taking place over Zoom, it was as chaotic as you’d expect it to be.Foreign secretary Liz Truss struggled to find the mute button, trade minister Penny Mordaunt talked about cats at one point, but the biggest blunder came from former chancellor Rishi Sunak.The question was one you’d expect to hear in your typical job interview, but it proved particularly effective here: what is your biggest...
JOBS
