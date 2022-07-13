ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Epic Bill Evans concerts from Argentina are bookended with pair of releases

By Tom Henry
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POryk_0gdzI4B200

MORNING GLORY: THE 1973 CONCERT AT THE TEATRO GRAN REX, BUENOS AIRES

Bill Evans. Resonance Records

and

INNER SPIRIT: THE 1979 CONCERT AT THE TEATRO GENERAL SAN MARTIN, BUENOS AIRES

Bill Evans. Resonance Records.

Jazz pianist extraordinaire Bill Evans died almost 42 years ago, but posthumous releases that showcase his brilliance continue to create a buzz in the music world.

The latest two are these impressive, previously unreleased Argentinian concert gems recorded with two different trios six years apart. They come on the heels of five releases of live and studio rarities featuring Evans that Resonance Records had issued earlier.

The first one, Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert at the Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires, has Evans performing with what would become his longest trio mates, Eddie Gomez on bass and Marty Morell on drums.

It was the first concert Evans performed in Argentina and, while uplifting, has a little more of a subdued texture.

The concert was done amid turbulence, as former Argentinian leader Juan Peron had just returned to the country after 18 years of exile, resulting in violence in the streets. The audience was so enamored with Evans that he gave three encores.

The second one, Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert at The Teatro General San Martin, Buenos Aires, has a little more pep and bounce, though it ultimately became the last performance Evans gave in Argentina.

With Marc Johnson on bass and Joe Labarbera on drums, it has jazzy covers of “I Loves You, Porgy,” “Someday My Prince Will Come,” and even a really cool take on the theme from M*A*S*H while the iconic television show was still in its original 1972-1983 CBS run. He also performed a solo called “Letter to Evan” as a tribute to his son.

Both concerts are packaged as beautiful, two-disc sets with extensive liner notes and lots of photographs. Resonance said that both were prepared from original tapes and, like its previous albums featuring Evans, were produced with the full cooperation and approval of the Evans estate.

