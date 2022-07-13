ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Young artist’s works featured in local salon

By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYGWw_0gdzI1Wr00
Nico Cabrejos has several paintings on display at Salon Mirror Mirror. (Lisa Cabrejos)

Seven-year-old artist Nico Cabrejos has landed his first solo art exhibition at Salon Mirror Mirror in Solana Beach. Twenty-one of the Carmel Valley kid’s colorful paintings are brightening up the walls of the salon.

Nico, an incoming second grader at Classical Academy, recently won Best in Show for the elementary school division in the Summer Wyman Fine Art youth art show fundraiser in May.

An artist statement on the wall reads in Nico’s unique handwriting: “I love trains and petting my dog. I like to draw spooky things and paint with acrylic. My favorite artist is Dali.”

Salon Mirror Mirror is located at 148 S Solana Hills Drive in Solana Beach Towne Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27d1Au_0gdzI1Wr00
Nico Cabrejos at Salon Mirror Mirror. (Lisa Cabrejos)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Del Mar Times

July 14: Upcoming local and regional events

LITVAKdance will host an evening of live dance, music, art and libations in the gardens at ICA San Diego North in Encinitas. The event will be held Saturday, July 30, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. LITVAKdance performs alongside guest companies from...
ENCINITAS, CA
Del Mar Times

The next chapter: City breaks ground on Pacific Highlands Ranch Library

For over 15 years, a hopeful sign stood on a vacant lot on Village Center Loop Road, reading “Future library”. That future got one step closer with the official groundbreaking of the new Pacific Highlands Ranch Library on a sunny July 15 morning. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilmember Joe LaCava helped lead the ceremonial shoveling of dirt to mark the long-awaited start of construction.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel Valley, CA
City
Solana Beach, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Solana Beach, CA
Entertainment
City
Del Mar, CA
Del Mar Times

Solana Beach extends outdoor dining

Outdoor dining temporary permits have been extended in Solana Beach through Jan. 1, 2023. The Solana Beach City Council unanimously approved the extension for the permits, which began initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during its July 13 meeting. Social distancing requirements and bans on indoor dining forced local restaurants to quickly adapt outdoor spaces for dining.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar’s ‘Sully’ Sullivan wins Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man of the Year

On June 25, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society announced San Diego’s two winners of Man and Woman of the Year: Robert “Sully” Sullivan of Del Mar and Natalie Sherod of Del Sur, who raised $418,459 and $274,531 respectively. Both Sullivan and Sherod broke individual fundraising records for the San Diego campaign. These funds support LLS’s mission to find cures for blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to lifesaving treatments.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#The Salon#Art Show#Handwriting#Salon Mirror Mirror#Classical Academy
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Mesa Preserve trail vandalized

A trail in the Del Mar Mesa Preserve was recently vandalized as someone made multiple cuts of trees and brush that create the preserve's unique Tunnel trails that take users on a single-track path under a low, overhanging canopy of branches.
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
450
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy