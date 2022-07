As the 2022 Greene County Fair rolls into the weekend, tomorrow will have a full slate of activities. The day begins with the popular 4-H/FFA Beef Show in the show ring at 8am, followed by the Jefferson Kiwanis Club Story Stroll by the Freedom Rock at 9am. At noon will be the Kid’s Pedal Pull, sponsored by Greene County Farm Bureau in the North Hall, along with the 4-H Horse Fun Show at the horse arena. From 2-7pm there will be laser tag at the shelter house and archery tag will be from 1-7pm.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO