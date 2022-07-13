ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Flathead River Subdivision of Great Concern

Flathead Beacon
 4 days ago

The recent passing of Bill Shaw brings to mind Bill being the last farmer to put up hay from the 49 acres along River Road east of Columbia Falls. Now that open field is destined to become high-density, three-story apartment buildings and row houses for 1,200 residents within the Columbia Falls...

flatheadbeacon.com

Flathead Beacon

County Approves Creation of New Zoning District Near Glacier Park

The Flathead County Commissioners at their July 12 meeting approved the creation of a new zoning district in West Glacier to allow an eight-acre property to be developed outside of limitations put in place by the Canyon Area Land Use Regulatory System (CALURS). The creation of the Parker Zoning District changed the property’s zoning from ‘Middle Canyon’ to ‘R-1 Suburban Residential.’
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Restorative Glamping at Tobacco River Ranch

When Karl Kassler and his father purchased 450 acres just west of downtown Eureka 30 years ago where they began a hay growing operation, the banks along the Tobacco River were collapsing, it had little native vegetation left, and elk and bear populations bypassed the region due to previous mining and railroad operations.
EUREKA, MT
KPAX

Logan Health's A.L.E.R.T. Program reaches milestone

KALISPELL - Kalispell’s Logan Health’s A.L.E.R.T. program reached a special milestone this week recording their 20,000 medical discharge. A.L.E.R.T. — which stands for Advanced Life Support and Emergency Rescue Team — operates two helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft. Founded in 1975, the A.L.E.R.T. program was the...
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Trails Association Announces New Education and Preservation Efforts

Year after year, the Flathead Valley’s scenic trails garner millions of visitors, as locals and tourists alike set out to hike, bike, run, ride and walk. While outdoors groups across the area are eager to share the Flathead’s trails and paths, many are also working to prioritize responsible use. With new projects and expansions on the horizon, Flathead Trails Association (FTA) — a coalition of local outdoors enthusiasts committed to preserving and advancing trails — is making strides to increase cooperation and improve trail conservation throughout the Valley.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital

A new survey released by the Department of Public Health and Human Services shows the state’s psychiatric hospital is not the only state-run health facility dealing with staff, culture and management challenges. While the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs has been in the news for its failure to prevent patient deaths, resulting in a […] The post New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Char-Koosta News

Blue Bay Campground and Day Use Area provides place for fun on Flathead Lake

BLUE BAY — When the month of May rolls around in Montana, everything bursts into a flurry of activity. Humans and wildlife alike doing all they can to reverse nine months of winter doldrums, hopeful for at least three months of sunshine and summer! The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe’s offer the perfect location to spend some time with friends and family, or on your own. On the east shore of Flathead Lake, halfway between Polson and Bigfork, sits Blue Bay Campground and Day Use Area, just past mile marker 14 on MT Highway 35. Swimming dock, boat launch, fishing pier, fish cleaning station, bagged ice and snacks, a Lake Front Building for daily rental, fee marina, camping and picnicking are amenities of the site. “We are hoping to expand some of the offerings for rent in the future,” notes Whisper Camel-Means, DFWRC Division Manager. “We want to rent kayaks, paddle boards, life jackets for patrons. Also welcome vendors to rent space and sell treats or food. We get a lot of people enjoying the lake here.”
POLSON, MT
KPAX

Arts in the Park returns to Kalispell this weekend

KALISPELL - Arts in the Park is back at Depot Park in Kalispell this weekend for the 52nd year. There will be art, food and live music, and entertainment through Sunday, and with 80 artists in attendance, there is some beautiful artwork and inspiring stories. “My parents were rockhounds and...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Agencies serve federal search warrant at residence on Blackfeet Reservation Wednesday

BROWNING, Mont. - Multiple agencies served a federal search warrant on a residence in relation to illegal narcotics Wednesday. Blackfeet Law Enforcement report their Drug Investigation Unit obtained the Federal Search Warrant following an investigation in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
montanarightnow.com

New video provides hope in Arden Pepion search

BROWNING - People searching for missing Arden Pepion on the Blackfeet Reservation are saying they have a renewed hope in finding her after a new "clue" surfaces from a recently-shot video. Arden was three-years-old when she disappeared on April 22, 2021, after spending time with her uncle in the Two...
BROWNING, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell woman sentenced to 5 years for trafficking meth in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell woman was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the Flathead Valley. Destinee Rayne Hardesty, 40, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. Hardesty's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. The...
KALISPELL, MT

