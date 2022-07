Residents are moving forward with plans to call for an election to make Dike an incorporated area, according to Save Dike From Solar spokesperson Michael Pickens. Pickens and a couple of others who have been vocal over the last year in their opposition to the solar project being constructed in Dike community by Engie contacted Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom Friday, July 8, 2022, about concerns they had after receiving a letter from Ryan Economy with Hopkins Energy Solar project about road-widening work the solar company began Monday, July 11, 2022, on County Road 3523 in Dike.

DIKE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO