ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Raphinha flies to Barcelona to seal initial £49m transfer from Leeds

By David Hytner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JT9r2_0gdzErTW00
Raphinha Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Raphinha has flown to Barcelona to finalise his move from Leeds. The Spanish club have agreed to pay an upfront fee of €58m (£49m) with add-ons of €9m.

The Brazil winger has long had his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou and he has had to suffer as Barcelona have battled to present an acceptable offer in the face of well-documented financial difficulties. But they have managed to get the numbers to work to the delight of Raphinha and the disappointment of a host of Premier League clubs.

Related: Manchester United’s De Jong deal stalls but club step up Martínez pursuit

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle were seriously interested in Raphinha, with Chelsea having an initial £55m bid accepted . If pressed, the 25-year-old would have favoured Arsenal out of the English clubs but they were considered unlikely to pay the required fee.

Liverpool were interested in Raphinha last summer, according to the player’s agent, Deco – the former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder – and Manchester United are understood to have had a £40m bid turned down last summer.

Raphinha, under contract at Leeds until 2024, was central to the club’s successful fight against relegation from the Premier League last season, scoring 11 goals and making three assists. He joined from Rennes in 2020 for £17m and contributed six goals and nine assists in his first league season at Elland Road.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Raphinha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Raphinha Photograph#Spanish#Tottenham#English#Rennes
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

359K+
Followers
86K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy