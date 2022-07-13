Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sale Quantities

Year after year, the Flathead Valley’s scenic trails garner millions of visitors, as locals and tourists alike set out to hike, bike, run, ride and walk. While outdoors groups across the area are eager to share the Flathead’s trails and paths, many are also working to prioritize responsible use. With new projects and expansions on the horizon, Flathead Trails Association (FTA) — a coalition of local outdoors enthusiasts committed to preserving and advancing trails — is making strides to increase cooperation and improve trail conservation throughout the Valley.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO