Flathead County, MT

Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sale Quantities

Flathead Beacon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at single-family residence sales by month sold, over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing...

flatheadbeacon.com

Flathead Beacon

Restorative Glamping at Tobacco River Ranch

When Karl Kassler and his father purchased 450 acres just west of downtown Eureka 30 years ago where they began a hay growing operation, the banks along the Tobacco River were collapsing, it had little native vegetation left, and elk and bear populations bypassed the region due to previous mining and railroad operations.
EUREKA, MT
Flathead Beacon

County Approves Creation of New Zoning District Near Glacier Park

The Flathead County Commissioners at their July 12 meeting approved the creation of a new zoning district in West Glacier to allow an eight-acre property to be developed outside of limitations put in place by the Canyon Area Land Use Regulatory System (CALURS). The creation of the Parker Zoning District changed the property’s zoning from ‘Middle Canyon’ to ‘R-1 Suburban Residential.’
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Trails Association Announces New Education and Preservation Efforts

Year after year, the Flathead Valley’s scenic trails garner millions of visitors, as locals and tourists alike set out to hike, bike, run, ride and walk. While outdoors groups across the area are eager to share the Flathead’s trails and paths, many are also working to prioritize responsible use. With new projects and expansions on the horizon, Flathead Trails Association (FTA) — a coalition of local outdoors enthusiasts committed to preserving and advancing trails — is making strides to increase cooperation and improve trail conservation throughout the Valley.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
KPAX

Logan Health's A.L.E.R.T. Program reaches milestone

KALISPELL - Kalispell’s Logan Health’s A.L.E.R.T. program reached a special milestone this week recording their 20,000 medical discharge. A.L.E.R.T. — which stands for Advanced Life Support and Emergency Rescue Team — operates two helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft. Founded in 1975, the A.L.E.R.T. program was the...
Daily Montanan

New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital

A new survey released by the Department of Public Health and Human Services shows the state’s psychiatric hospital is not the only state-run health facility dealing with staff, culture and management challenges. While the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs has been in the news for its failure to prevent patient deaths, resulting in a […] The post New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
morethanjustparks.com

15 Best Hikes in Glacier National Park (Photos + Helpful Guide)

There’s something incredibly special about visiting Glacier National Park and its stunning Rocky Mountain scenery. While you can view a lot of the park from your car, I say there’s nothing quite like actually hiking in it. With the park spanning an impressive 1 million acres, or 1,580 square miles, there are hikes for any age or level of fitness.
TRAVEL
NBCMontana

Group seeks restraining order to stop camping on Blankenship gravel bar

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blankenship gravel bar outside Columbia Falls is currently closed due to safety concerns, but that hasn't stopped people from setting up camp. Friends of the Flathead River, a nonprofit advocacy group, appeared before a U.S. District Court judge in Missoula Wednesday for a hearing requesting a temporary restraining order.
KPAX

Arts in the Park returns to Kalispell this weekend

KALISPELL - Arts in the Park is back at Depot Park in Kalispell this weekend for the 52nd year. There will be art, food and live music, and entertainment through Sunday, and with 80 artists in attendance, there is some beautiful artwork and inspiring stories. “My parents were rockhounds and...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Agencies serve federal search warrant at residence on Blackfeet Reservation Wednesday

BROWNING, Mont. - Multiple agencies served a federal search warrant on a residence in relation to illegal narcotics Wednesday. Blackfeet Law Enforcement report their Drug Investigation Unit obtained the Federal Search Warrant following an investigation in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
NBCMontana

Kalispell woman sentenced to 5 years for trafficking meth in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell woman was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the Flathead Valley. Destinee Rayne Hardesty, 40, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. Hardesty's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. The...
KALISPELL, MT

Comments / 0

