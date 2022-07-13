ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zazie, Verona

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZazie is a vegetarian restaurant in Verona. We had a light lunch and their vegan options are really good. They have restaurants in many Italian cities, including Bologna and Modena. While I wanted to blog mainly about vegan places, as this is vegetarian and has so many vegan dishes, I decided...

