Missouri State Parks is getting ready to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the historic ride of the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps. The corps consisted of 23 Buffalo Soldiers, all African American soldiers who served in the western frontier following the Civil War. The soldiers were primarily stationed in remote locations, so they had limited contact with settlers. Their job was to protect towns from Native American raids, broke up mining disputes, and protected wagon trains for settlers heading west.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO