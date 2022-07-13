ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the 12 best deals on tools for Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbMwz_0gdzEUMv00

Are you ready to nail Amazon Prime Day 2022 ?

You probably are, and you’ve most likely already started shopping for some of the brand’s epic Prime Deals on fashion , Fitbits , Beats by Dr. Dre , Echo devices and more.

But ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill .

Amazon keeps bringing the savings, and most recently, it’s on coveted tools.

Brands such as Greenworks , DeWalt , Black and Decker and Worx are joining in on the fun and slashing prices left and right.

Since we know big shopping events like Prime Day can be overwhelming with so many discounts going on at the same time, the New York Post Shopping team took the liberty of scouting out the best Prime Day tool deals for you below. Happy shopping!

1. DeWalt Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set , $28, original price: $68
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IszPn_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

This drill set features 21 pieces and an accessory storage case. Best of all, it’s 59% off right now.

Buy Now 2. DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill , $124, original price: $195
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCBEI_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

We can’t drill this into you enough — these DeWalt deals are unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Right now, score this cordless drill for 35% off.

Buy Now 3. Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower , $101, original price: $173
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWbVN_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

Included in this kit is a string trimmer and blower that allows you to successfully clear your walkway, driveway, lawn and more.

Buy Now 4. DeWalt Table Saw , $492, original price: $551
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08RWgm_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

You know it’s serious when you opt for a table saw.

This DeWalt option is compact in size, can be easily transported, offers a variety of cuts and is heavy-duty enough to withstand all of your tasks.

Buy Now 5. Worx 20V Power Share 10″ Cordless Chainsaw , $91, original price: $150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATm1G_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

Look forward to fast, clean cuts with this Worx chainsaw. The best part? It’s cordless.

Buy Now 6. Worx WG896 12 Amp 7.5″ Electric Lawn Edger & Trencher , $65, original price: $120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CK2tO_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

Make sure your lawn is always on point with this electric lawn edger and trencher. You won’t regret this purchase — especially when it’s almost 50% off.

Buy Now 7. Worx WX051 Pegasus Folding Work Table & Sawhorse , $92, original price: $150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RQbW_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

Are you in the market for a good work table? Then this Worx option should do the trick. Complete with clamps and holing up to 300 pounds, you’ll be set.

Buy Now 8. Black and Decker Heat Gun , $24, original price: $31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQjal_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

Why yes, we would love to save on this lightweight and compact heat gun. Look forward to dual temperatures, a built-in stand, three position handles and more.

Buy Now 9. Black and Decker MarkIT Picture Hanging Kit , $13, original price: $22
Amazon

Need help visualizing nail placements or wall markings? If so, this hanging kit will do the trick. Better yet, it’s over 40% off.

Buy Now 10. Black and Decker 20V MAX* Sheet Sander , $50, original price: $75
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wsnou_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

Invest in this fast sheet sander that quickly clears away material. Further details include two grip positions, a hook-and-loop system, an ergonomic design and more.

Buy Now 11. Greenworks 40V 16″ Cordless Electric Lawn Mower , $199, original price: $299
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLMNX_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

While this tool won’t fit in your tool box, we still think it’s worth mentioning.

The Greenworks cordless electric lawn mower allows you to move freely around your lawn and cut it to perfection.

Buy Now 12. Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw , $140, original price: $184
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJ2f6_0gdzEUMv00
Amazon

Work smarter not harder with this cordless chainsaw. Tackle yard projects with ease and get the results you want.

Buy Now

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
