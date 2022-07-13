Shop the 12 best deals on tools for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Are you ready to nail Amazon Prime Day 2022 ?

You probably are, and you’ve most likely already started shopping for some of the brand’s epic Prime Deals on fashion , Fitbits , Beats by Dr. Dre , Echo devices and more.

But ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill .

Amazon keeps bringing the savings, and most recently, it’s on coveted tools.

Brands such as Greenworks , DeWalt , Black and Decker and Worx are joining in on the fun and slashing prices left and right.

Since we know big shopping events like Prime Day can be overwhelming with so many discounts going on at the same time, the New York Post Shopping team took the liberty of scouting out the best Prime Day tool deals for you below. Happy shopping!

Amazon

This drill set features 21 pieces and an accessory storage case. Best of all, it’s 59% off right now.

Amazon

We can’t drill this into you enough — these DeWalt deals are unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Right now, score this cordless drill for 35% off.

Amazon

Included in this kit is a string trimmer and blower that allows you to successfully clear your walkway, driveway, lawn and more.

Amazon

You know it’s serious when you opt for a table saw.

This DeWalt option is compact in size, can be easily transported, offers a variety of cuts and is heavy-duty enough to withstand all of your tasks.

Amazon

Look forward to fast, clean cuts with this Worx chainsaw. The best part? It’s cordless.

Amazon

Make sure your lawn is always on point with this electric lawn edger and trencher. You won’t regret this purchase — especially when it’s almost 50% off.

Amazon

Are you in the market for a good work table? Then this Worx option should do the trick. Complete with clamps and holing up to 300 pounds, you’ll be set.

Amazon

Why yes, we would love to save on this lightweight and compact heat gun. Look forward to dual temperatures, a built-in stand, three position handles and more.

Amazon

Need help visualizing nail placements or wall markings? If so, this hanging kit will do the trick. Better yet, it’s over 40% off.

Amazon

Invest in this fast sheet sander that quickly clears away material. Further details include two grip positions, a hook-and-loop system, an ergonomic design and more.

Amazon

While this tool won’t fit in your tool box, we still think it’s worth mentioning.

The Greenworks cordless electric lawn mower allows you to move freely around your lawn and cut it to perfection.

Amazon

Work smarter not harder with this cordless chainsaw. Tackle yard projects with ease and get the results you want.

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.