Semi truck catches fire at local gas station

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to a semi-truck fire at a Weathersfield Township gas station Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the Pilot gas station on the 2700 block of Salt Springs Road shortly before 7 a.m.

Firefighters from Weathersfield Township, Girard and McDonald responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

The Weathersfield fire chief said the driver smelled smoke but didn’t see any fire flames. He said that the driver went inside.

When he came out, the truck was full of smoke.

The tractor part of the tractor-trailer is a total loss. The driver had been heading from New Jersey to Indiana.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it was believed to be electrical in nature, according to the chief.