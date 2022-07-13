ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Semi truck catches fire at local gas station

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTIBX_0gdzDZol00

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to a semi-truck fire at a Weathersfield Township gas station Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the Pilot gas station on the 2700 block of Salt Springs Road shortly before 7 a.m.

Firefighters from Weathersfield Township, Girard and McDonald responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

The Weathersfield fire chief said the driver smelled smoke but didn’t see any fire flames. He said that the driver went inside.

When he came out, the truck was full of smoke.

The tractor part of the tractor-trailer is a total loss. The driver had been heading from New Jersey to Indiana.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it was believed to be electrical in nature, according to the chief.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Mother, daughters escape Youngstown house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Haseltine Avenue on Friday. Crews responded a little after 2:30 p.m. and started leaving the scene around 4:30 p.m. No visible flames could be seen coming from the house, but there...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Deputy rescues driver from car in Mosquito Lake

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mecca Township Fire Department and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office were called to Mecca Township after a car went into Mosquito Lake. Crews were called to a boat ramp near Route 88 around 5:30 a.m. The Mecca Township fire chief said fishermen...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Mcdonald, OH
Girard, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Girard, OH
WKBN

Car on top of barriers in Niles crash

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are looking into what caused an early morning crash. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Belmont Avenue, near Thomas Street. The car ended up on top of some utility pole barriers in the area. Police said that the driver was not hurt.
NILES, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Accident
Motorious

13-Year-Old Livestreams Fatal Crash In Stolen Car

It sounds like these kids were completely out of control!. Just after 3 am on June 22, four juveniles were traveling in a stolen 2018 Audi S5, which would be plenty of car for the average adult with experience, when they caused a fatal accident. It all started when the stolen vehicle’s Bosch system automatically reported it was involved in an accident. When officers arrived they found the Audi had fled the scene.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNSS Radio

KHP: Man killed running in front of semi on Kansas Turnpike

A man was killed when he darted out in front of a semi on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Brandon Lummus, 24, was on the right shoulder when he ran out in front of the semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
WKBN

Police find large amount of cocaine after man flees traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday found a large amount of cocaine after a man fled from a traffic stop on the South Side. Wilson Nadal, 27, of East Indianola Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a first degree felony charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony charge of possession of drugs and misdemeanor obstructing official business.
WKBN

2 arrested on gun charges by special patrols in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two men Tuesday were arrested on gun charges by members of the special anti-violence patrols in the city. Tavares Hodge, 22, of Howard Street and Frankie Torres, 35, of Lanterman Avenue, were each arrested in separate traffic stops and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WKBN

Youngstown police find missing woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say they have located a woman who has been missing since July 1. Alisia Baker, 27, was last seen in the area of South Avenue. Police say she was located Tuesday. No further details were released.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy