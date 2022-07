COVID cases are once again creeping back up in Boston. New data released Friday from the Boston Public Health Commission shows cases are rising. Over past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There's also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO