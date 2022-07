Well, I came late to the game of hiking. Never was much of a fan of it, but as I have gotten older I find that a "walk in the woods" is very appealing. Now, don't get me wrong. You won't see me lugging a backpack and a dozen bottles of water up a craggy cliff in a rain storm just to say I did it. But you will find me walking up Vroman's Nose, or clambering through Watkins Glens' Gorge Trail, or even gingerly descending the stone steps down to the Whirlpool at Devil's Hole.

