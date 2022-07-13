ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

WATCH: Cranston firefighter picks up US flag that fell off home

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLS95_0gdzBeLw00

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It was very windy on Tuesday and a gust was so strong it knocked an American flag off a house in Cranston.

Cranston Firefighter Greg Carcieri happened to be finishing up a call across the street when he spotted the fallen flag.

Carcieri was seen on the homeowner’s doorbell camera taking the time out of his day to walk across the street, pick the flag up off the ground, and fold it.

“A special shout-out to the City of Cranston Fire Department today. During the high winds our American flag blew to the ground, and this respectful fireman took the time to pick up the flag and nicely fold it,” the post on Facebook read.

“You never know who has cameras or who is watching… let integrity show through in all facets of life,” Carcieri responded .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Hundreds of sunflowers in bloom in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Sunflower enthusiasts can rejoice as Anawan Farms in Rehoboth welcomes hundreds of blooms. The farm’s U-Pick operation is open to walk-ins on weekends and by reservation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Visitors are encouraged to walk the farm, take pictures with family, and leave with some sensational blooms. You can learn […]
REHOBOTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
NORWOOD, MA
ABC6.com

Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire in East Greenwich Saturday afternoon. Fire officials responded to a report of smoke coming out of house around 3 p.m. on Terrance Drive. Fire officials said a fire began in the kitchen, causing wall damage.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Sports
Cranston, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Cranston, RI
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Dogs left in hot cars during Mansfield concert

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during a concert in Mansfield Thursday night. Police said three dogs, Charlie, Lucky, and LuLu, were removed from cars that didn’t have adequate ventilation or water. The temperature before the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#American#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to close major bike path

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is closing two sections of a bike path Monday. The DEM announced Friday that the Riverside and Bristol part of the East Bay Bike Path will be closed for construction projects. Construction will last from July 18 to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

2 people hospitalized after crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a car crash Sunday evening sent two people to the hospital. Lt. Darren Ellinwood said the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Evergreen Drive. Ellinwood said the driver of one vehicle and the...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Tractor-trailer truck pulls down power lines in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Part of Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston was shut down Friday morning after a tractor-trailer pulled down some power lines. It happened at about 11 a.m. near Mayfield Avenue. The power lines landed on another truck whose driver had to wait while utility crews shut off...
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy