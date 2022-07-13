WATCH: Cranston firefighter picks up US flag that fell off home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It was very windy on Tuesday and a gust was so strong it knocked an American flag off a house in Cranston.

Cranston Firefighter Greg Carcieri happened to be finishing up a call across the street when he spotted the fallen flag.

Carcieri was seen on the homeowner’s doorbell camera taking the time out of his day to walk across the street, pick the flag up off the ground, and fold it.

“A special shout-out to the City of Cranston Fire Department today. During the high winds our American flag blew to the ground, and this respectful fireman took the time to pick up the flag and nicely fold it,” the post on Facebook read.

“You never know who has cameras or who is watching… let integrity show through in all facets of life,” Carcieri responded .

