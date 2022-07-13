All the Deals Our Editors Are Shopping for Amazon Prime Day

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you’re overwhelmed by the gigantic, slightly unorganized event that is Amazon Prime Day, fear not. To ensure you’re not missing out on any massive savings, we’ve compiled a neat list of the best Prime Day deals across various product categories available to nab right now. Or you can just buy what we’re buying.

From wireless headphones and smartwatches to children’s board games and emergency contraception, below you’ll find everything InsideHook staffers are picking up this Amazon Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QIaj_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

BLUEAIR Air Purifier

Between allergies, pandemics and my overall general distaste for breathing other people’s air, I’ve embraced the air purifier (I have two at home). Happy to add another to the house, but I’m also thinking BLUEAIR’s sleek systems could work well in our office … where crowded meetings remain a norm. This one removes 99.97% of airborne particles like smoke, dust, viruses and pet dander, while the carbon filter traps light odors (e.g. your neighbor’s lunch). Three different sizes are available and each model is super quiet, well-liked (4.6/5 stars from Amazon reviewers) and 30% off or more. — Kirk Miller, Sr. Lifestyle Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLjly_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Chutes and Ladders Game

I haven’t played Chutes and Ladders since I was probably 7 years old, but I do recall it was a game of chance that would oftentimes end in heartbreak. Yes, it’s a board game for preschoolers, but there is nothing more devastating than getting to the top of the board with only a few spaces left to win only to roll on a chute space and have to go down that long slide of failure. Anyway, I kind of completely forgot about this board game until I was browsing Amazon Prime Day deals today, so I figured why not let my now 24-year-old self take a swing at it. — Logan Mahan, Associate Commerce Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZ1oT_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda

POPPI Sparkling Soda is the best healthy soda alternative that I’ve found. They’re only 15-20 calories per can and almost don’t taste like it. Usually, I get these when there’s a 2 for $5 sale at my grocery store, but with this deal they come out to less than $2 per can. — Elisabeth Chambray, Director of Commerce & Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcHDm_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

My SodaStream is my most prized possession and I simply cannot live without sparkling water on demand. The “Art” version has been on my mind since we covered it in April. — Elisabeth Chambray, Director of Commerce & Partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXWnw_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Kan Jam Lawn Game

A year and a half ago I bought a house in the suburbs, which I guess means I’m now destined to own every lawn game imaginable. In that short amount of time I’ve acquired cornhole, croquet, bocce and giant Jenga (though it’s a knockoff, so it’s called something like “Timber Topple”), and through friends I have access to ladder golf and Spikeball. But the one I find myself wanting to play more than all those is Kan Jam. Never heard of it? It’s a four-player disc toss game that’s sort of like cornhole but with more action (in other words, you’ll want to put your koozie-sleeved beer down). If you’re missing this from your lawn-game arsenal, now’s the time to pick it up. — Alex Lauer, Senior Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKQpc_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief

If you, like me, frequently wake up shocked by the bizarre, unnatural position your body contorted itself into while you were sleeping, this neck support pillow is for you. It cradles your head to prevent you from tossing and turning into uncomfortable sleep positions and maintain the natural alignment of the vertebrae in your neck. It also comes with a 3D mesh fiber pillowcase that allows heat to escape and fresh air to cycle in, meaning you won’t be thrashing around in the middle of the night trying to find the cool side of the pillow. — Bonnie Stiernberg, Managing Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Snq2F_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Hot Sauce Variety Pack by Yellowbird

Variety may be the spice of life, but a variety pack of spicy sauce is what makes life worth living. This five-pack from Austin-based Yellowbird Foods, which is named for the only creature known to have a natural immunity to spicy peppers, has all of the bases covered with a mix of sauces ranging from mild to tongue-tingling hot. If the sriracha shortage at your local grocery has you sweating, the blue agave sriracha included here will have you forgetting all about Huy Fong Foods. — Evan Bleier, Senior Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByQ83_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

Since I sadly left my Kindle Paperwhite on a plane earlier this year, I’ll be replacing that on Prime Day. It’s my must-have travel companion, especially for vacation, since it’s so light and I’m able to use it when I’m hanging out in the sun. — Marilyn Jordan, Operations & Branded Entertainment Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33akGY_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Manta Slim Mask

My bedroom’s taking in way too much light these days. I actually woke up for an hour on account of that vibrant “Strawberry Moon” a few weeks back. I’ll invest in some blackout shades down the line, but for now I’m picking up a sleep mask from Manta. Designed specifically with side sleepers in mind, the Wyoming brand’s clever cover features soft foam “goggles” on the interior that ensure your eyelids never come into contact with the fabric. A friend of mine has one, and claims he can’t see a lick of the room once the thing’s on. It looks a little goofy (not sure why it needs a logo), but interrupted sleep always puts me in a crabby, unproductive mood the following day. I’ll take my chances with the mask, currently discounted by 34%. — Tanner Garrity, Senior Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DErUc_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

FOREO ISSA 3 Rechargeable Electric Ultra-Hygienic Sonic Toothbrush

This unique toothbrush keeps teeth clean without irritating sensitive gums thanks to its soft silicone bristles. — Sasha Zinevych, Senior Manager of Audience Development

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldvhJ_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7

An irreplaceable water-resistant smart tracker for all things health-related: activity, sports, sleep and heart rate/blood oxygen. Reminds you to move around and meditate if needed. — Sasha Zinevych, Senior Manager of Audience Development

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrC7W_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Plan B One-Step Emergency Contraceptive

For reasons that need no explanation, Plan B has recently become harder to come by than usual! Fortunately, it’s currently 7% off on Amazon right now, which is good because it’s pretty expensive (and yes, you, a man, should be the one who pays for it). Why not skip the awkward morning-after shuffle to the pharmacy where you’ll probably have to have an unnecessarily uncomfortable encounter with a salesperson and stock up on emergency contraception now? You can thank us later. — Kayla Kibbe, Associate Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5Qqq_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The Marshall is shaped like a brick with a rubber exterior, but don’t let its bulbous design fool you. It’s lightweight enough to carry around during a hike, and it’s durable enough to survive a few drops or dings. You also don’t have to worry about a splash of water or if it falls into a pool, thanks to its superior IPX7 water resistance. — Jordan Bowman, Senior Editor of The Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4KWn_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

Sony headphones stand out as one of the best travel-friendly headphones, with their superior touch controls and noise-canceling capabilities. It’s lightweight and comfortable enough to wear throughout the day or on longer trips. You can also swap between different listening modes if you need to quickly hear your surroundings or if you need to block out any co-workers chatting in the background during a zoom meeting. — Jordan Bowman, Senior Editor of The Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QO76U_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Ostrichpillow Go Luxury Travel Pillow with Memory Foam

For the past year or so, I’ve been using a neck pillow that I bought out of desperation at the airport. That said, I’ve been coveting this Ostrich Neck Pillow for a lot longer than that. With a 360 degree, ergonomic design and a supportive memory foam core (that compresses down to 60% of its size when stored in its pouch), this neck pillow puts my Newark airport version to shame. Fortunately, it’s now 20% off and I see no reason to deny myself the neck support I deserve for even one second longer. — Lindsay Rogers, Assistant Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzIg1_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit

The best accessory is always a good smile, so make yours the best it can be by grabbing this teeth whitening kit, without breaking the bank. — Trish Rooney, Editorial Fellow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWPd1_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Starmark Treat Dispensing Bob-a-Lot Dog Toy

Those pandemic puppies got big, didn’t they? If you, like me, are struggling to deal with your full-sized pooch’s temper tantrums, take my advice and snag weeble-wobble (yes, that’s what they’re called) treat dispenser. While this Kong version has been doing just the trick to call down Fido — filling with treats and letting the pup go to town has been a glorious reprieve — its heavy plastic is murder on my pre-war apartment flooring, so I’ll be snagging the lighter Starmark Treat Dispensing Bob-a-Lot instead. — Paolo Sandoval, Assistant Commerce Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHGQF_0gdzBA4G00
Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch

When I misplaced my Garmin Forerunner GPS watch, I was super bummed. Between feeding me my much-needed tunes on a sweaty six-miler, helping me pace time trials and just generally tracking a ton of metrics, from steps to VO2 Max, my nifty little 245 Music wasn’t just a staple, but a necessity…which is exactly why I’m grabbing another one, this time at a serious discount. $240 is one of the lowest prices I’ve seen this year — and trust me, I’ve been looking. — Paolo Sandoval, Assistant Commerce Editor

