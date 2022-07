Conor McGregor ‘hasn’t lost a beat’ since returning to training, according to his coach John Kavanagh.McGregor suffered a broken leg in his last fight, a defeat by Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The result marked the Irishman’s second loss to the American in six months, with Poirier having handed McGregor the first knockout defeat of his career last January.McGregor, 33, is finally back training “all the facets of MMA”, Kavanagh said last week, and the 45-year-old has now provided another update on the former dual-weight champion’s sessions.“He’s healthy, happy, and it’s great to have him back,” Kavanagh told the...

UFC ・ 47 MINUTES AGO