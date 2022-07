Friends and family from Fall River to Swansea to Middleboro are dealing with the sudden and tragic loss of a young teen who had a bright future. According to his family, Zachary Borges was an energetic, full-of-life 16-year-old beautiful boy with a heart of gold. Those who knew Zachary admired his kindness and determination to be successful in everything he did.

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO