ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Do These Pre-Pilates Stretches To Increase Mobility and Flexibility Before Your Workout

By Hannah Schneider
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCnlu_0gdzAlZE00

Pilates is a movement practice that utilizes slow, fluid movements that engage your muscles (primarily your core muscles) to build strength and increase flexibility and mobility. Because it’s low impact and the burn sneaks up on you, it can be easy to think that you can just hop right into a workout without first priming your muscles for movement. But if you're not properly warmed up, that slow burn can sizzle a little too much. A good pre-Pilates stretch is one way to make sure your workout goes as smoothly as possible.

This warm-up routine from Pilates instructors Brian Spencer and Chloe De Winter is the perfect example of a pre-workout flow to get your blood pumping and muscles nice and limber. It’s 11 minutes of guided movement that offers viewers a chance to center themselves and their bodies so that they can mentally and physically prepare for any Pilates class, no matter the intensity level.

Spencer begins the deep stretch routine with a deep, full-body stretch, reaching his arms overhead before forward folding, pressing his hands into the floor. (Holding onto your ankles or calves works too—so does slightly bending your knees to bring the floor closer.)

Other stretches in the video include downward dog, for which you’ll leave your hands pressed into the floor while you walk you feet back until your body forms a triangle. This deep stretch targets your calves, hamstrings, glutes, hips, and shoulders. From there, you’ll move into a low lunge pose with rotation by bringing one leg forward, bending deeply through that knee and revolving your chest to twist toward your front leg, using your opposite hand on the floor for support. This position targets your obliques while giving a nice, deep hamstring and lower body stretch.

Lastly, a deep hamstring stretch, as the name implies, targets your the back sides of your thighs. From this twisting-lunge position, you’ll straighten your front leg while sitting your glutes back toward your heels, hinging at the hips to pull your chest forward over your extended leg.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Common Signs Your Pelvic Floor Is Too Tight and 6 Stretches To Do if It Is

It wasn’t that long ago that discussing pelvic floor health outside of a obstetrician’s office was rare. But now, people are talking about the importance of learning how to properly engage and strengthen these muscles for all sorts of reasons like to improve your workouts and stability, bladder control, and even better sex. Up until recently, though, most of the conversation about the pelvic floor’s centered on ways to make yours stronger if you’re experiencing pelvic floor pain or dysfunction. The problem with that is that not everyone’s pelvic floor is weak to begin with. So if you only focus on pelvic floor exercises to make it stronger, like kegels, bridges, and squats, but aren’t doing pelvic floor stretches to help it relax, you may unknowingly be over tightening your pelvic floor.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Forearm Plank Extensions Are the 2-in-1 Core and Glutes Exercise That’s Missing From Your Strength Training Routine

Fitness fans like to call exercises by the muscle group they work the most (for example, plank is often called a "core workout" and deadlifts target the hamstrings). The truth is: No muscle group truly works in isolation. And on this week's episode of Trainer of the Month Club, Nike Trainer Tara Nicolas proves it with forearm plank extensions, a move that targets both your core and your glutes.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

A Yoga for Heart Break Workout Video That’ll Help You Release Heavy Emotions

Heartbreak can be such an out-of-body experience. I remember the most heartbroken I've ever been—I went to the National History Museum in New York and wandered around the halls listening to Frank Ocean. I was new to the city and crushed after a woman politely let me down. I was so crushed that she didn't want me the way I wanted her that I laid below the blue whale and felt like I could be a cracked open egg. Lying on my back, looking at the whale, and listening to the whispers of all of the people, I knew I would get over it. I did. That day, though, is still very clearly there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Spencer
Well+Good

Here’s What To Know About Heel Pain Flare Ups and Trying a New Sport

Recently, I've been running to cope with the slew of tragic news in the world. Even though that's helped my stress levels post-work, it leaves me with sore heels in the morning caused by plantar fasciitis. For those unfamiliar with the condition, "there's a rubber band-like structure on the bottom of our feet that attaches our heel bone to the front of our foot, and it's called the plantar fascia," says Brad Schaeffer, DPM, podiatrist, board-certified foot surgeon, and star of TLC's My Feet Are Killing Me. "When this rubber band or plantar fascia becomes too tight, it becomes inflamed and causes pain."
FITNESS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and These the 4 Top Practices to Follow to Ensure Your Gut Stays Well-Balanced When Traveling’

Traveling can get you to a great state of mind and body, and open the door for new opportunities for adventure and fun. However, the traveling aspect itself can be a struggle. This is even more true for those who tend to get stressed prior to a flight or become nauseated during long car rides. Anxiety may exacerbate common forms of physical discomfort, like cramped muscles or back pain, as well as gas or constipation—all of which are often associated with traveling and longer bouts of stagnation and sitting, too.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The One Thing a Relationship Therapist Says You Shouldn’t Do After Getting Dumped Suddenly

In the midst of a relationship breakup, one truth feels almost universal: The only thing worse than getting dumped is getting dumped suddenly and for seemingly no reason. The human urge to figure out what that reason may be can lead you to play detective, searching endlessly for answers—but that’s precisely what you should not do after getting dumped suddenly, says relationship therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT, co-founder and Head of Relationship Health at relationship company Ours.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilates#Leg Muscles#Hips
Well+Good

The ‘Doorway Effect’ Is Why You Forget What You Were Going to Do When Entering a Different Room

If I had a penny for every time I walked into my living room, kitchen, or bedroom and completely blanked on what I was going to do or get, I’d be rich. It turns out there’s a name for this phenomenon: the doorway effect. Research from the University of Notre Dame published in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology in 2011 showed that memory was affected when passing through a doorway. Below, professor Gabriel Radvansky, PhD, who conducted the research along with his colleagues, explains what causes the doorway effect—and shares tips on what to do when it happens.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

12 Orthopedic Sandals You Probably Wouldn’t Guess Are Actually Orthopedic

As you shop for the right pairs of sandals to last you through the summer and beyond, you may be keeping a close eye on popular styles. Or maybe you're more so factoring in another important feature: comfort. Luckily, you can find orthopedic sandals that check both boxes (style and practicality). Even sandals that don’t always feature a high heel or awkwardly arranged arch can also make or break it when it comes to what feels right and doesn’t wind up causing you pain.
APPAREL
Well+Good

Meet the Drugstore-Priced Skin-Care Brand Making Near-Identical Dupes of The Buzziest Luxury Products

In a world where skin-care products can often cost upward of $200, most of us know the feeling of wanting something that’s out of (financial) reach. Thankfully for those of us trying to maintain our beauty routines without breaking the bank, there’s a new company disrupting the industry and making some of the most sought-after luxury formulas accessible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Well+Good

The Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

From steps to blood oxygen, there are more metrics you can track in your body than ever before. If you're an Apple user, there's no better way to do that than with an Apple Watch. That's because an Apple Watch and an iPhone work together to help you get a full picture of your overall health. Plus, the latest version, the Apple Watch Series 7, comes crammed with ways to promote and track your fitness, including a trial membership to the subscription exercise platform Apple Fitness+. And it's on sale Prime Day!
ELECTRONICS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist Who Battled Skin Cancer—Here’s What I Want You To Know About Staying Safe in the Sun’

The cardinal rule of skin care, is (of course), "Don't forget to wear sunscreen." This edict is repeated a zillion times a day by dermatologists around the world, all of whom would likely list SPF as the one product they'd want with them if they were stranded on a desert island. But for Jennifer Holman, MD, a Texas-based board-certified dermatologist who was diagnosed with melanoma in her early 20s, this commitment to sun protection is even more personal.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

This Derm-Approved Lash Growth Serum Has 22,000 Five-Star Reviews, and Right Now It’s 30% Off

When we '90s kids used to imagine what the 2020s would be like, it was always flying cars, smart houses, and robot butlers that sprang to mind. One thing that we never could have predicted? All of the lash-enhancing technology that would be at our fingertips come year 2022. From lash-lengthening mascaras to heated eyelash curlers to pro-grade lash lifts, there's a seemingly endless number of ways to make our lashes look like their longest, most luxurious selves. Our favorite next-gen option, though? Grandelash MD Lash Enhancing Serum, which is not only derm-and opthamologist-approved, but is currently 30 percent off in honor of Amazon Prime Day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

Wound-Healing Chiron Is About To Go Retrograde—Here’s What To Expect for Your Sign During This ‘Cathartic’ Time

Retrogrades—or transits during which planets appear to move in reverse—tend to be a doozy. When any planet shifts into one of these cycles, the backward energy can quite literally impede forward progress in areas of life over which it rules. The same is true for Chiron—a small, planet-like asteroid circling our solar system—which signifies our deepest inner wounds. Its retrogrades can be personally intense, pushing us toward confronting whatever lies within. And we’re due for one right about now: On July 19, Chiron goes retrograde in Aries and chugs backward through the sign until December 23.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy