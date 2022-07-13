ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County barricaded gunman situation ends with 1 dead, 1 injured

By WWJ Newsroom
 4 days ago
Photo credit WWJ's Mike Campbell

RAY TWP. (WWJ) -- An investigation is underway in Macomb County after a barricaded gunman situation ended with one person dead and another wounded.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office activated the SWAT team Tuesday night and surrounded a home on the 62000 block of North Ave. between 28 and 29 Mile roads in Ray Township -- near Romeo -- as part of a shooting investigation.

Once the situation ended, a woman was found dead and a man was discovered to be injured by a gun shot.

MCSO says one man is in custody, but authorities aren't clarifying if that's the same man who was wounded.

North Avenue remains closed Wednesday morning as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Additional details are expected to be released later.

Harry Calahan
4d ago

Barricaded gunmen situations are getting more common. This is the 3rd one in as many days. Is the economy starting to take its' toll on people's lives and money?

