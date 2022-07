I think most people would agree that the Coronado Performing Arts Center is one of Rockford, Illinois' true treasures. This exquisite theater is well known for its beautiful architecture, the vast array of entertainment that you can see there, and even some pretty spooky paranormal stories. The one thing I have never heard anyone talk about before though is the Coronado's pretty funky bathroom situation.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO