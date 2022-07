When Tiger Woods won the Open at St Andrews in 2000, he famously did not find a single bunker, shot 19 under par and won by eight shots.Twenty two years later, Rory McIlroy found just one bunker and made an eagle from it, shot 18 under par and did not even finish second.McIlroy could therefore be forgiven for wondering just what he has to do to end his major championship drought, his last victory coming eight years ago in the US PGA Championship at Valhalla.And in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s crushing loss, the 33-year-old was well aware that his...

GOLF ・ 48 MINUTES AGO