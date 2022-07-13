ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Are abortion bans affecting where students will go to college?

By Archie Snowden
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcHju_0gdzASkJ00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , some college students say they’ve questioned whether they want to attend schools in a state that will be moving to ban abortion.

As state leaders contemplate how to proceed with the ruling, students say they are considering the impact on their reproductive rights in their college choice.

Morgan Marshall, a three-year student at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, told News 19 that the decision not to give her and her classmates the right to what happens to her bodies has impacted their futures.

“It’s just sad and disheartening when you don’t have a right to your own body anymore,” Marshall said. “Me and my friends were talking about it, and they just said as soon as they graduate, they want to leave because if we don’t have a right over our bodies what else in the future do, we are not a right over?”

Research by a national education technology company called AtomicMind shows that 57% of women are having abortions are in their 20s.

“They are very scared that they might have no backup options no matter how careful they may be,” said Leelila Strogov, CEO at AtomicMind.

Strogov surveyed hundreds of students and found that over 50% of graduate students in Alabama confirmed that the recent court’s decision will impact their education decisions.

“Young people can sometimes make what they view as mistakes, and I think they are viewing in some cases the price that they may need to pay for a mistake as a little bit high,” Strogov said.

“It’s almost reminiscent like the past kind of taxation without representation because you have so many who believe they should have this right but are saying it’s not going to be given to me as a college student, so I must really worry about this effecting my decision where I go to school or which states,” she continued.

Marshall says that the Supreme Court is too antiquated to make decisions on a young woman’s reproductive health.

“Young people are the future,” she told News 19. “It’s really disheartening. Our voice needs to be amplified for more people to hear from us.”

Marshall mentioned that leaving the Alabama A&M campus can prove restrictive for students if there are no reproductive health care options on campus. She said that is another reason to further their education elsewhere.

