Lawrence County, AL

Alabama teenager rescued after getting lost in Bankhead National Forest

By Zach Hester
CBS 42
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a teenager was rescued Tuesday after being lost in the Bankhead National Forest for almost eight hours.

A spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in around 10:30 a.m. that an 18-year-old man might have wandered into the woods near the check-in station at Black Warrior Creek in Lawrence County.

Deputies say the car belonging to the teen was found when they arrived on the scene.

Around 6:15 p.m., the teenager was found near Borden Creek, approximately two miles from where he entered the woods. He was taken to the nearest road and eventually, a command post set up by emergency management officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTFOl_0gdzAOSd00
(Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9pUi_0gdzAOSd00
(Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

The man said he initially went into the woods to think and got lost. He was later reunited with family members.

To see a full list of agencies that responded to the search, visit the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office page on Facebook here.

CBS 42

