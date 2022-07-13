40 UNDER 40: Katherine Palmer

“It aint dying I’m talking about. It’s living.” Gus – Lonesome Dove. Sammy Houston Foster, of Brownwood, passed away on Friday, July 1st at the age of 70 years old. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 27, 1952, to his father Homer H. Foster and mother Phyllis (Hammett) Boren. Sam grew up in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. At 17, he joined the Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He married his wife of 30 years Terrie Celes Swanson on Sept 3, 1977, in Prue, Oklahoma. Shortly after they moved to Texas where they would raise their kids. Sam attended Oklahoma Horseshoeing School and worked as a farrier and a welder. He was a loving father and grandfather. He had a sense of humor and was known for living life his way. He loved spending time with friends and family and always kept them laughing. He religiously watched the western series Lonesome Dove and had a passion for music and songwriters. In his younger days he spent many nights on the river where he lived in Regency picking music with his friends. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO