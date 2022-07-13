ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

40 UNDER 40: Katherine Palmer

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. On April 1, 2019, Katherine Palmer was named CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County....

www.brownwoodnews.com

brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Hunter and Shannon Sims

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Howard Payne Athletic Director Hunter Sims has worked at the university for a decade, serving in the A.D. role...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Marshal McIntosh

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. An eight-year journey within the walls of City Hall has led Marshal McIntosh into the role of Deputy City...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber Luncheon Features Heartland Assoc. of Realtors

The July luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce today featured the local real estate industry. The Heartland Association of Realtors presented the program. The speakers were Laura Tilley, CEO of the Association; Rodney Martin of Setzler and Assoc. Realtors, President of the Association; Christy Meinecke of Texas Gold Star Realtors, President-Elect of the Association; and Jackie Randle, of Setzler and Assoc. Realtors.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Frances Lenora Perry, 89, of Brownwood

In the early morning hours of July 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Frances Lenora Perry, age 89, of Brownwood, left her Earthly body to meet her Lord and Savior. Frances was born July 5, 1933, to Marion Lee and Eleanor (Banks) Pendergrass in Comanche, Texas. What a grand...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 7/15/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from July 8 through July 14:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from July 8 through July 14:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Stage 1 water restrictions placed on Brown County

Lake Brownwood reached the five (5) foot low level as of Friday, July 15, 2022. This triggers the first stage of Brown County Water Improvement District’s Drought Contingency Plan. In this first stage, BCWID calls for Voluntary Water Restrictions. John Allen, Water District Manager, shared the following information concerning...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sammy Houston Foster

“It aint dying I’m talking about. It’s living.” Gus – Lonesome Dove. Sammy Houston Foster, of Brownwood, passed away on Friday, July 1st at the age of 70 years old. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 27, 1952, to his father Homer H. Foster and mother Phyllis (Hammett) Boren. Sam grew up in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. At 17, he joined the Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He married his wife of 30 years Terrie Celes Swanson on Sept 3, 1977, in Prue, Oklahoma. Shortly after they moved to Texas where they would raise their kids. Sam attended Oklahoma Horseshoeing School and worked as a farrier and a welder. He was a loving father and grandfather. He had a sense of humor and was known for living life his way. He loved spending time with friends and family and always kept them laughing. He religiously watched the western series Lonesome Dove and had a passion for music and songwriters. In his younger days he spent many nights on the river where he lived in Regency picking music with his friends. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Former Local Resident Johnson Now University President

Former Brownwood resident, and Howard Payne University Vice-President Dr. Brad Johnson was recently named President of College of the Ozarks, in Point Lookout, Missouri. Johnson spent about twelve years in Brownwood in two different jobs at Howard Payne. From 1996 – 1999 he was Director of Counseling at the university. He moved to Abilene for four years, but returned in 2003 when Dr. Lanny Hall was hired as President. For nearly ten years Johnson served at Howard Payne first as Vice-President of Enrollment and Student Services, and then Vice-President of Advancement.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

114 positive COVID results reported this week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 114 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 114 positives this week, 18 were PCR, and 96 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 48 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Increase in Number of Local COVID Cases This Week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 114 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 114 positives this week, 18 were PCR, and 96 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 48 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who had been shot.
BROWNWOOD, TX
News Break
Politics
Texas Monthly

After Serving the Oil Fields, This Barbecue Joint Starts Anew in the Hill Country

Junior Urias introduced the modern style of Texas barbecue to Midland when he opened Up in Smoke BBQ in 2018. That location, a victim of the COVID-related oil and gas industry bust, shuttered in late 2020. Urias did it again in the Hill Country town of Early, just north of Brownwood, where he and his wife Jennifer resurrected Up in Smoke BBQ. In a town known for the seventy-six year old Underwood’s Cafeteria and Bar-B-Q and its unique barbecue beef steak, Urias is producing sliced brisket and sausage better than he had in Midland at the new brick-and-mortar that opened five months ago. This one comes with a retail meat market too.
MIDLAND, TX
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: July 15

On Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 3:13 p.m. Deputy Scotty Burke was dispatched to Main Street in Blanket. This was in reference to threats being made. A complainant stated his fiancé’s son threatened him. A suspect was issued a trespass warning for the property and then left the property.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Grand Jury June 2022 Indictments

The June 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 40 true bills against 32 persons. Stacy Allen Darnell: Possession of a controlled substance, habitual offender. Channing James Kappel: Ct. I-II Failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Effrin Reyna: Assault against a public servant. Amanda Mae Miller:...
BROWN COUNTY, TX

