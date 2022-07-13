3 Arrested After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Overnight Chase In Stolen Truck

Tulsa Police have arrested three people accused of leading officers on a short chase inside a stolen truck overnight.

According to police, the TPD Auto Theft Unit was out doing proactive patrol looking for stolen vehicles when they say found the stolen truck.

Police say the truck was stolen in Tulsa Tuesday morning and officers say one of the suspects was caught on video stealing the vehicle.

The auto theft unit ended up stopping the truck near Pine and Sheridan and say two of the suspects complied with officers, but a third passenger tried to fight officers, then tried to run away.

Officers say the passenger tried to fist-fight with officers and was shot with a taser and hit with pepper balls.

According to police, Tulsa is one of the top cities in the country for auto thefts. They say the most common vehicles stolen are 1999 to 2006 pickup trucks.

"We try to remind people to always keep your vehicles locked, you know remove all keys, key fobs. Invest in some type of anti theft detection, whether it is a club or a kill switch. Things like that will help deter criminals from stealing your vehicle," said Lt. Chase Calhoun, Tulsa Police.

Police say the victim was able to get his truck back and is was not damaged.