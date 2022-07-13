Steele county experiencing 911 service disruptions

A motorcyclist from Glencoe was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser being driven by a 75-year old man from Glencoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 10:21 a.m. Wednesday morning when the bike went into the ditch and the driver was ejected near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township.

