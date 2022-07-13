Steele county experiencing 911 service disruptions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are arrested in St. Peter after Mankato police investigate an incident involving a gun in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning. According to a release from the city, Public Safety responded to the report of an incident involving a gun around 1 am Saturday in the area of North Second and Mulberry streets.
HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A passenger on a motorcycle died in southern Minnesota Saturday evening when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed, authorities said. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township.The 44-year-old man driving the motorcycle was hospitalized with minor injuries. Forty-year-old Rebecca Kahn, a passenger, died at the scene.
(ABC 6 News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Township on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave when it swerved to miss a dear in the roadway.
A 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township (just east of Blooming Prairie), according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report says Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, was...
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension. Driver of black car in street racing incident identified. Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month. KEYC News Now at 6 VOD. Updated: 9 hours ago. KEYC News Now at 6...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month. On June 4, surveillance photos showed a silver and black car traveling at a high rate of speed downtown. Public safety said they went up Glenwood Avenue and crashed into another...
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Eagle Lake wrapped up its Tator Days celebration Sunday. At the heart of Eagle Lake, attendees came to Parkway area for Tator Days’ events. The week-long celebration kicked-off with a pageant, and continued with live music, a parade, and, of course, free french fries.
Billy Joe Pryor Jr., left, and Willie John Selmon II, right. Courtesy of Dakota County Jail. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged a second man over the Apple Valley shootout that left a woman dead. Authorities say 49-year-old Michelle McGill was killed when her 25-year-old son and 39-year-old ex-boyfriend exchanged...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A popcorn trailer belonging to Papa J’s Kettle Corn has been recovered and a 48-year-old Rochester man is in custody. The sheriff’s office said it was reported stolen Monday from the 200 block of 6th St. SW. in Eyota. A caller said she saw...
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Three kids were hospitalized and a 60-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday night following a rollover crash on I-35. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just before 8 p.m. at milemarker 20 when a 2006 Buick Rendevous driven by Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin, crashed.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman was arrested for a fight at Broadway Smoke Shop and Vape Thursday. According to police reports, 33-year-old Krystal Phillips entered the smoke shop around 1:30 p.m. and attempted to purchase some items. After a new cashier rang up her items incorrectly, smoke shop...
Authorities in Chaska say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after colliding with a semi-truck. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Engler Blvd. and Clover Ridge Drive, according to the Chaska Police Department. Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital with...
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman's charge of gross misdemeanor mistreatment/torture of an animal has been upgraded to a felony charge ahead of her Thursday court appearance. Angela Fawn Spears will appear in Olmsted County Court on burglary, damage to property, drug possession and animal torture charges after allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing the owners' cat.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around 900 gallons of diesel fuel was taken from a farm in Eyota Township. The sheriff’s office said it happened between June 6 and July 1 on County Rd. 7 SE. A farmer filled up his 1,000-gallon tank on June 6 and had used about 100 gallons before he realized the tank was completely empty.
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -For ten years, the Main Street Sewing Society in Blue Earth has been donating quilts to local veterans. Each one is made by hand by community members, who said that their goal is to eventually give a quilt to every military veteran in their community. Over...
(ABC 6 News) - A 17-year-old from Lakeville was taken into Rochester police custody Wednesday for gun and alcohol possession, as well as driving while intoxicated, without a valid license. The teen was released to his grandmother shortly afterward. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, an...
A motorcyclist from Glencoe was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser being driven by a 75-year old man from Glencoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 10:21 a.m. Wednesday morning when the bike went into the ditch and the driver was ejected near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Birdie. Birdie is a 10-month-old St. Bernard mix. She was originally a stray but she is now looking for her forever home. Birdie is a sweet, and gentle giant. She is a little shy at first but once...
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating after they say about 900 gallons of diesel fuel was likely stolen from a farm in Eyota Township. Police were contacted late Monday afternoon. Cpt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said that a farmer filled up his 1,000-gallon tank at...
He’d been dead for as much as a year, after apparently living in an abandoned Union Pacific railroad shed and using newspapers to line his shoes. He was dressed in a leather jacket and ill-fitting jeans. And for years, after his remains were found in September 2014, nobody knew...
Comments / 0